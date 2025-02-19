Here's how the 'Reddit' of solar reviews pushes 'scumbags' out of the industry and makes going solar less stressful: 'We help expose them'

"It really is worth getting somebody … [who] build(s) that 20 years of service into their pricing."

One of the main reasons people install solar panels is because one of their neighbors has already done it — and now an innovative company is giving more customers that built-in level of trust as the "Reddit" of solar.

For over a decade, SolarReviews has been creating the largest collection of unbiased, verified reviews from real people about solar companies while also connecting homeowners with trusted solar installers in their area.

"There are a lot of companies we don't [recommend] because they're scumbags," Andrew Sendy, who founded SolarReviews, told us. "We help expose them, we help bring the truth."

In an exclusive conversation with The Cool Down, Sendy walked us through how SolarReviews vets partners, why it's a "no-brainer" to go solar right now, and how the company is getting rid of those solar "scumbags."

🌞 Here's how it works

In addition to its massive collection of verified customer reviews of solar companies and products (as well as expert ratings), SolarReviews offers customers a free calculator to get a sense of estimated costs, potential savings, and possible tax incentives.

As you're using the simple calculator, you'll have the unique option to choose how many installers you want to contact you (most other platforms refer you to a lot of installers without discretion). "You won't have to worry about your phone being flooded by calls or texts," SolarReviews CEO Lachlan Fleet told TCD.

"We work hard to find customers who are serious about going solar, and we aim to help solar companies grow their businesses with integrity," he added. "We'd rather be honest and lose out on a sale than be untruthful to installers or homeowners."

Sendy told us the team only recommends companies that have been in business for a reasonable amount of time, usually three to five years, to ensure they're partnering "with companies that are in it for the long haul" and can support customers' needs for years to come. Many of these companies, he said, are mid-sized and family-owned businesses.

😢 Stopping scumbags and preventing "solar orphans"

In an industry with more than a few bad actors and sometimes shady customer experiences, it's crucial to be totally transparent with users.

"The solar industry is a weird industry in that it attracts both the best and the worst," Sendy said. Some solar businesses value their clients, do good work, and maintain service over a number of years, he mentioned. And then there are others that sell solar cheap and fold up their companies before any warranty issues start popping up.

For the latter option, customers become what are called "solar orphans," getting stuck with panels that may have problems and no one to fix them — similar to what can happen in a number of other industries (e.g., the roofing under the panels), which Sendy says is a big problem.

Since you're only charged for a solar system once when it gets installed, Sendy says beware of choosing the lowest offer without taking all factors into account. "It really is worth getting somebody … [who] build(s) that 20 years of service into their pricing. … It's bad for the consumer and it's bad for the whole industry if people's solar systems don't work."

SolarReviews' expert recommendations and consumer review system have created "the democratization of information," in the solar industry, as Sendy put it, which is "exactly what should happen — it should be available, and people should be able to view it."

While Reddit threads have started to pop up on solar companies, Sendy says the SolarReviews site offers far more expertise. "We understand solar products and different batteries and different panels and different inverters," he said.

💰 Why solar is a 'no brainer' in some parts of the US

"If I was a consumer, I would be buying a solar system now if I didn't already have one," Sendy told us. "In some places, it's a financial no-brainer … even if you don't care about the planet."

Sendy explained the three main reasons for this:

There's a 30% tax credit that's available to anyone, regardless of income level, for installing solar (and so far it is still active despite President Donald Trump's threats to pause new funding).

Many states offer net-metering, which allows customers to get paid for their excess solar energy by their utility company.

Prices of solar panels could go up due to the Trump administration's tariffs on China, given that many of the highest-quality solar manufacturers are located in China.

If you do decide to buy your own solar panels, Sendy recommended using "a local firm that operates in maybe only one state or one or two cities. I feel like it's much more difficult for [bigger companies] to manage customer service when you're selling 30-year assets like a solar system and you're selling them all across the country."

🚀 The SolarReviews origin story

Twenty-five years ago, Sendy was a corporate lawyer in Australia. He started SolarReviews Down Under to grow the solar market there in 2008, with a mission to prevent customers from getting ripped off.

In fact, he still remembers helping an elderly woman who came into his office almost 20 years ago after having received a quote for solar that was $20,000 more than it should have been.

"I guess she had a bent toward doing what was good for the planet and didn't have access to good information," he explained. Sendy helped her get out of the contract — it was another proof point that motivated him to build a platform that could bring more integrity to the industry.

"It pained me — some of the scumbags that were getting into solar," he said. "You know how it sort of just riles you up when people get into something because they think they can take advantage of people? So that was the thought behind SolarReviews — a site that could educate people and effectively police the scumbags out of the industry."

After building a successful business in Australia, Sendy decided to expand to the U.S. in 2012. Sendy estimates that about 5 million Americans have gone through their platform over the last 12 years and over a million solar systems have been purchased through their platform.

"Probably 20% of people who have bought solar in America have gone through our platform," he told us.

