New study makes major discovery about ultra-efficient heat pump HVACs — here's what budget-savvy homeowners need to know

A new revelation makes it clear: A heat pump is a winning choice for homeowners who want to protect themselves against rising energy costs and slash their energy bills.

According to ACHR News, the latest data comes from a French study. The Environment and Energy Management Agency (ADEME) assessed the performance of heat pumps over two years during heating season (one of the most expensive times of year energy-wise) and compared them against oil and gas boilers.

ADEME found that heat pumps are up to three times more efficient. This means they can provide relief from soaring energy bills while supporting France's efforts to eliminate 30 metric tons (over 33 tons) of harmful air pollution from the building sector by 2030 as part of its carbon-neutrality goals.

"Heat pumps are indeed a source of purchasing power gains, energy efficiency, and improved trade balance, when they replace imported fossil fuels," the agency wrote, per ACHR News.





Still, myths about heat pumps have hindered broader uptake in places like the U.S. For instance, stories have emerged of heat pumps failing in cold weather. This has perpetuated the idea that they only work in warm climates, even though modern heat pumps are more than capable in regions that regularly experience frigid weather.

However, as ADEME noted, "nearly a third of installations do not provide the expected results due to imperfect settings or sizing," according to ACHR News. "This emphasizes the need for contractors to properly understand heat pump operations and installation methods."

