Frustrated homeowner goes off after making 'brutal' discovery about HVAC installer: 'I frankly don't want them touching my house again'

When a homeowner in Ottawa, Canada, had a new heat pump installed last summer, they figured the professionals knew what they were doing. That trust quickly turned into a wintertime nightmare when their heating failed, and a second contractor revealed shocking installation failures.

The homeowner's Reddit post to the r/Ottawa forum detailed the "brutal HVAC situation." They'd purchased a heat pump in 2024 during a busy renovation. When winter arrived and their heating couldn't keep up, they called a different HVAC company for help.

The new technicians found that the outdoor unit sat directly on the ground instead of being properly elevated on a stand. That left it vulnerable to snow and ice that blocks airflow. Worse yet, the system was wired as a basic air conditioner without the connections to trigger heating mode.

"It's basically a glorified air conditioner right now," the homeowner explained. "Do I have to give the original (incompetent) company a chance to fix it? I frankly don't want them touching my house again."





It really goes to show how choosing the right contractor, and the right HVAC setup, is super important. Make no mistake — upgrading your heating and cooling system is one of the best ways to save money on utilities. Modern heat pumps drastically reduce energy consumption with efficient temperature control when installed properly.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

If you're looking to upgrade your HVAC system, several options can help you save on both installation and ongoing costs.

As for the Redditor's unfortunate HVAC install, fellow Reddit users had some ideas for the original poster.

"The installer made a very expensive mistake, was deficient in the installation, and did not spot the control issue up front," an HVAC technician commented. "You either call them back to do the warranty work, or you bite the bullet and pay another competent installer to fix the problems they caused."

Another Redditor advised documenting the original company's response.

"Explain the situation to the first company to give them a chance to fix it. If they say no, post a Google Review, and name and shame them on here," they suggested.

