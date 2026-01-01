CEO of HVAC company dispels myth about high-efficiency heat pumps: 'In the 70s and 80s ... they didn't function well'

An HVAC expert from New York has a crucial tech update for anyone considering a better way to heat and cool their home. In short, these aren't your parents' heat pumps.

"In the 70s and 80s ... they didn't function well," The Radiant Store CEO Terry Moag said in a YouTube clip, posted by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

There are several types of heat pumps — air-source and mini splits are among popular models. Because modern versions use compressors, piping, and coolant to move warm air inside or outside, depending on the season, they are up to five times more efficient than gas boilers that generate heat with fuel combustion, according to the International Energy Agency.

Heat pumps can save you up to 50% on your energy bill, and The Cool Down's HVAC Explorer can guide you to the right option. Subscription plans that require zero money down are available for homeowners on a budget. It's a great option, as CNET reported — systems can cost between $1,300 and $20,000, depending on the size and type. Popular mini splits are on the lower end of the price range.





Heat pumps work in new and older homes, in addition to in colder climates. Moag is from Troy and installs up to 300 heat pumps a year, giving him a great perspective on how they work during season changes.

"The biggest myths I hear about heat pumps are related to cold weather operation," he said in the clip.

Decades-old models don't function well below freezing, but new systems do just fine. Consumer Reports said that many brands listed in the Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships database can heat a home when it's as low as 5 degrees Fahrenheit outside. An anecdotal example in the story described a homeowner who used one effectively at minus 29 degrees.

Moag added that proper home weatherization, such as insulation and stripping, can aid heat pump operation by reducing air leaks and saving homeowners more money.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

"We have a lot of homes that are looking to get off of fossil fuels. It's expensive. They don't like deliveries," Moag said in the clip.

Palmetto's HVAC subscription program eliminates the maintenance, as well. Palmetto owns and maintains the equipment. You get all the HVAC savings, potentially reducing your lifetime spend on the system, because you pay nothing upfront and nothing for maintenance for 12 years. Leases start as low as $99.

Moag added that it's OK to leave your old heating system installed as a backup if it works, but you won't need it often, if at all. Most systems outside of a wood burner require electricity, so Moag said a power outage is a general home heating pitfall.

Home solar with a battery backup is a great way to safeguard your house against chilling blackouts, while providing free solar energy to power your heat pump. TCD's Solar Explorer can provide you with curated quotes and installer recommendations to make adding the tech a breeze. And Palmetto's Home app is another easy win, with a way to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades with some everyday actions.

All of the cleaner tech also reduces air pollution. Neighborhood smog raises the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other health catastrophes, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.

"I just think from a business point of view it's a wonderful thing," Moag said about heat pumps. "Because … we're doing good things for the environment."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.