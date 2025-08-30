Homeowners offer financial advice after resident considers massive HVAC upgrade: 'Our old bill …. went from about $400 a month down to less than $100'

"More than half … of a household's annual energy consumption is for just two energy end uses."

Upgrading your house is a daunting decision. It's good to ask for other people's experiences, which is precisely what this Redditor did, and their community didn't disappoint.

They posted in the r/Seattle subreddit, asking about how much money they could save by installing heat pumps. Their gas furnace had about one or two years left, so they were considering upgrading to heat pumps or replacing the gas furnace.

First of all, heat pumps work differently than gas furnaces. They can take heat from water, air, or the ground and transfer it inside your home. For cooling, it takes the heat from your home and puts it outside.

"Our old bill in our poorly insulated, 2,500 square ft house with vent ducts that were rusted through and venting warm air into our crawl space went from about $400 a month down to less than $100," one user explained.

Weatherizing your home is also a great idea when upgrading. It can help you save up to $300 on your energy bill.

Rewiring America noted that you can bank roughly $400 a year when you switch to a heat pump. Those savings are reason enough to upgrade your home, but it can be an upfront investment. That's where Mitsubishi comes in. The company can help you find affordable options and connect you with trained professionals in your area.

To maximize your savings, you can install solar panels, which can bring your electricity costs down to $0. EnergySage offers a simple online marketplace where you can search providers and compare quotes just like you would insurance deals. The energy company can even help you save up to $10,000 on a solar system.

Additionally, the Inflation Reduction Act can help you save money, but it may be necessary to act fast to receive tax credits. Solar panel tax credits are ending Dec. 31. However, the ones for heat pumps will remain intact.

Not only can utilizing a heat pump and solar panels help save you money, but they'll also help you use less energy. According to the Energy Information Administration, "more than half — 52% in 2020 — of a household's annual energy consumption is for just two energy end uses: space heating and air conditioning."

It added, "Electricity and natural gas are the most-used energy sources in homes."

Switching to a heat pump and solar panels also reduces reliance on the dirty energy sources that are warming the planet and intensifying extreme weather events as well as making them more frequent.

