Mississippi warns of invasive hammerhead worm: Do not touch it, and do not chop it up

A shovel or similar garden tool is not an effective way to kill these worms, since broken-off pieces can each regenerate into new worms.

An invasive flatworm known as the hammerhead worm is on the radar in Mississippi, where producers are being told to watch for it due to the damage it can cause.

After a sighting in Warren County, residents are being told not to handle the flatworm without protection and not to try killing it by chopping it into pieces.

What's happening?

A recent discovery in Warren County prompted Mississippi State University Extension to alert producers to watch for hammerhead worms, SuperTalk Mississippi Media reported. The invasive flatworm can reach about 12 inches in length, and the Warren County Extension office says its most recognizable feature is a head shaped like a hammer or shovel.

Dr. Jermaine Perier, an MSU Extension entomologist who works with vegetables, fruits, and nuts, said people should avoid direct skin contact with the worms. "Their mucus can be an irritant, and some species produce neurotoxins," Perier said.

The worms are a particular concern for farms and gardens because they prey on earthworms, which play an important role in keeping soil healthy and productive.

MSU Extension also says using a shovel or similar garden tool is not an effective way to kill these worms, since broken-off pieces can each regenerate into new worms.

Why does it matter?

Earthworms help aerate soil, cycle nutrients, and support plant growth, so a predator that feeds on them can affect home gardens, landscaping, and agricultural production.

If hammerhead worms spread more widely, they could disrupt the natural systems that support soil health and crop yields.

Like many invasive species, their spread may be linked in part to human activity. Flatworms can hitch rides in transported soil, potted plants, mulch, and other landscaping materials.

What can I do?

Anyone who finds a hammerhead worm should avoid touching it directly. If it has to be handled, experts recommend using gloves or another protective barrier.

Cutting, crushing, or chopping the worm is discouraged because its fragments can regenerate, allowing it to persist and spread. A better option is to seal it in an airtight container so it cannot get out.

According to MSU Extension, several disposal methods can be used, such as adding salt or soapy water to the container, leaving the sealed container in direct sunlight, or soaking the worm in ethanol, alcohol, or hand sanitizer.

Residents are also encouraged to report sightings through the Early Detection & Distribution Mapping System so researchers can monitor the worms' spread.

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