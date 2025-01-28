Paris announces ambitious plan to remove 60,000 parking spaces by 2030 — here's what will replace them

Paris' newly released climate action plan for 2024-30 includes replacing 60,000 parking spaces with greenery, which will add natural shade and cool neighborhoods across the city, Bloomberg reported.

The move builds on Paris' track record of putting people first. Since taking office, Mayor Anne Hidalgo has pushed to make the city greener and more walkable. The latest plan aims to create a car-free center in each of the city's 20 districts and add 300 hectares of new green space by 2030.

This shift from parking spots to trees will bring welcome relief during hot summers. The plan includes "oasis squares" with trees and gazebos in each district, giving residents shady spots to beat the heat. The city is thinking ahead about rising temperatures by adding neighborhood cooling centers and adjusting outdoor work schedules to protect people's health. It's even putting special heat-reflecting roofs on 1,000 public buildings.

The changes go beyond just adding trees. Paris' inner ring road will dedicate one lane to buses and carpools, and speed limits will drop to 31 mph. These updates aim to make getting around safer and more pleasant for everyone.

Many former parking spots along curbs will be replaced with rows of trees planted in beds that will absorb stormwater. This simple switch will help the city handle heavy rain better while creating more enjoyable streets for residents and visitors alike. The transformation will start with 10% of the new green spaces in place by 2026.

The plan builds on successful projects that have transformed major squares and intersections into community spaces. By removing cars from these areas, Paris is bringing back the open-air gathering spots that existed before automobiles took over in the late 20th century.

Recent summer heat waves have shown how vulnerable Paris can be to high temperatures, with the city's dense urban layout making it particularly warm. The new cooling centers and shaded areas will make a real difference for residents who don't have air conditioning at home or work. The work schedule adjustments will protect outdoor workers during the hottest parts of the day.

