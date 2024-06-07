Major city implements innovative 'urban acupuncture' solution to combat soaring temperatures: 'The city is making these small interventions that together act to make a big impact'

The city's temperature dropped by 3.6 degrees within the first three years and is expected to drop further.

Colombia's second-largest city found an innovative way to use nature to help cool temperatures with great results and fascinating potential.



As detailed by Reasons to be Cheerful, Medellin launched the $16.3 million Green Corridors program in 2016 to curb the heat island effects of its recent urban expansion by planting thousands of diverse trees and plants along roads and waterways. Partly as a result, the city's temperature dropped by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) within the first three years of the program — and is expected to drop further, according to the news outlet.

These corridors mimic natural forests in their carbon absorption capabilities. One corridor is the equivalent of taking roughly 500 cars off the road, according to Reasons to be Cheerful. Fewer planet-warming gases in the air and cooler temperatures also reduce the need for air conditioning, preserving energy consumption.

"It's like urban acupuncture," said Paula Zapata, a C40 Cities adviser to Medellin. "The city is making these small interventions that together act to make a big impact."

Getting outside and into nature is good for the body, mind, and soul. Research shows that older people living near green spaces show the effects of age more slowly than those living in dense urban areas.

Cleaner air has also significantly reduced Medellin's respiratory infection rates, an important issue many urban communities struggle with because of poor city planning.

Cycling has also increased as a result of the project, the news outlet reported. Not only does that contribute to cleaner, cooler air, but there are many other health benefits such as stronger heart and lung muscles, improved circulation, and reduced stress levels.

Like Medellin, other urban areas around the globe are finding innovative ways to improve their neighborhoods. Researchers in Singapore discovered using "cool paint coatings" made pedestrians feel significantly cooler.

Many Medellin citizens praise the city's government for its vision and innovation, as the Green Corridors project employs 150 citizen-gardeners from disadvantaged backgrounds and provides training from experts to maintain the green spaces, giving them a chance to improve their neighborhoods.

"This gives me the opportunity to advance myself," said Wilmar Jesus, one of the city's farmers.

"It really improves the quality of life here," noted Victoria Perez, a gardener in Medellin.

