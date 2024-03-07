Architects build disaster-resilient home inspired by Great Barrier Reef: 'The greatest reef house in the world'

An architecture practice has built a house inspired by nature while minimizing the impact on the island that influenced its design.

As detailed by Designboom, Australian firm JDA Co. built a disaster-resilient home on the edge of Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef, one of the seven natural wonders of the world.

The client reportedly wanted “the greatest reef house in the world,” and stunning images of the structure reveal a practical and beautiful result.

In order to help the house blend in with the environment on Lizard Island, JDA Co. used board-formed concrete, a sturdy, long-lasting material that also gave the exterior a natural-looking texture.

The outside of the house is also equipped with perforated copper blades to protect against debris from strong cyclonic storms, though Designboom didn’t provide specifics on the strength of winds the home can withstand.

Meanwhile, the shape of the house mirrors that of a stingray, coming to a point on one end, while slit windows reminiscent of gills allow air to flow from south to west, reducing the need for electric cooling on warm days.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The interior of the house features other nature-inspired elements, including a conch-like kitchen bench and green accents that mirror parts of the landscape.

This homeowner isn’t the only one looking to live in harmony with the environment, as the demand for climate-resilient and eco-friendly construction appears to be on the rise.

According to the U.N. Environment Programme, the buildings and construction sector produces 37% of the heat-trapping gases in our atmosphere. As global temperatures have risen as a result of this and other polluting industries, so too have the intensity and frequency of severe weather.

For this project, JDA Co. used 3D laser technology called Spatial Ops, reducing travel associated with surveying the area — and thus pollution associated with the practice. This method also ensured minimal disruption to the rock beds in the area.

“Every detail in the house ties back to its magical setting. The site itself is so incredibly beautiful and the house is there to act as a frame to its surroundings,” JDA Co. director James Davidson told design publication Wallpaper.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.