Video tour of otherworldly ‘cob house’ made from ancient material sparks interest online: ‘My dream home’

A video of a unique house recently went viral on TikTok. What makes this house so special is the eco-friendly, ancient material used to construct the building: a mixture of sand, clay, and straw.

Homes made of these three components, known as “cob,” are free of synthetic materials. The TikTok account Natural Buildings (@naturalbuildings) shared a tour of a cob house to show the beauty of these structures.

“The walls are sculpted by hand into these flowing organic shapes,” narrated Natural Buildings. “Much of the materials are reclaimed and locally sourced.”

Other TikTokers were excited to see the inside of a cob house, liking the video more than 26,000 times, and were curious to learn more about the structure.

“I want a Cob house so bad. They’re so fantastic! … Ty for sharing,” commented one user.

“Genuine question here. Something I’ve always wondered is how well this would do in the far north,” asked another TikToker. “I live in the north part of Maine. Really cool stuff.”

“There [are] different mixtures of materials for different climates!” responded Natural Buildings.

Cob structures dating back to the 13th century have been found in the UK, and the material was popular in sub-Saharan Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East, according to Regenerative Skills. However, cob homes are now becoming more common across the U.S. because they are a sustainable alternative to conventional homes.

The thick walls are energy efficient, as they keep homes well insulated during the winter months and cool during the summer.

They’re also more affordable and durable than conventional wood homes. Cob houses are fire-resistant and cheaper to make since the materials are locally sourced.

Cob houses are not only better for your wallet but also better for the environment. The mixture used to make cob homes is all-natural and doesn’t release toxins or pollution. This is mainly because the clay, sand, and straw do not require a factory production process like traditional house materials.

“I LOVE Cob houses!! I want to build one sooooo bad!!!” wrote one TikToker.

“My dream home,” wrote another user. “Absolutely beautiful.”

