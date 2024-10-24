The government is basically giving away these unbelievably high-tech kitchen appliances: 'What is this sorcery?'

Uncle Sam is helping you score deals on upgraded home appliances, and induction stoves are on that list.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), homeowners qualify for rebates after making certain eco-friendly updates to their homes. Some of these qualifying changes include weatherizing your home, sealing leaky ducts, and upgrading to energy-efficient appliances.

Induction stoves are flat, electric stovetops that cook food faster and radiate less heat than gas stoves. Thanks to the IRA, the government is basically giving away induction stoves to homeowners because now consumers can purchase single-burner, portable induction stoves for under $840.

The best part? Portable induction burners from brands like Duxtop provide homeowners with an affordable alternative to gas-powered stoves.

Known to cause respiratory complications and contribute to the planet's rising temperatures, gas-powered stoves release toxic pollutants, per reports by Stanford University. Since induction stoves don't release toxic pollutants into the atmosphere, they are not only better for the environment but also better for your health.

Induction stoves are also easier to clean and maintain due to their flat surface. You'll save time and energy cooking and cleaning after upgrading to an induction stovetop.

To learn more about different IRA tax incentives, consider using Rewiring America's free online tool. Fill out a short questionnaire, and this virtual calculator will give you an updated list of the available tax incentives in just a few seconds.

After going viral on TikTok, induction stoves have become a hot topic across social media. Internet users who recently discovered the benefits of induction stoves raved about the updated appliance.

"So, when my potatoes boil over they won't burn? Amazing!" wrote one user. "What is this sorcery?!!!!"

"The clean up is amazing on induction," commented another TikToker. "I've had pasta water boil over & can take a towel right to [the] edge of [the] pot… it's amazing! I highly recommend it."

