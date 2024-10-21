Researchers unveil revolutionary EV battery capable of withstanding extreme conditions: 'An inherent safety advantage'

A Goliath battery being developed in the United Kingdom has so far passed every test sent its way, save perhaps for a thrown stone.

After vanquishing the vaunted nail penetration test, Ilika's P1 prototype solid-state cell seems on its way to providing an alternative to costly lithium-ion ones, according to a news release from the developer.

"Ilika has designed solid-state cells intended to provide a safer alternative to high-energy lithium-ion batteries," Ilika CEO Graeme Purdy said in the release.

Ilika has been around since 2004, making smaller batteries for medical devices earlier in its history. Work on Goliath started in 2018, and it could soon be a big deal for powering electric vehicles. In 2023, the pack reached storage capacity "parity with lithium-ion" units, per a company timeline.

When batteries operate, ions move between two electrodes through a substance called electrolyte. The common liquid version has greater fire risk than solid-state chemistry being developed in labs around the world. The tech is poised to provide greater range, faster charge times, and safer cycles, according to reports from Forbes and ScienceDaily.

IEEE Spectrum offers some caution amid the whirlwind of solid-state breakthroughs recently announced. Its report states that performance and materials validations will likely take some time to complete before the tech can become mainstream.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Passing the nail penetration test is a big win for Goliath.

It's as intense as it sounds, as a nail is driven into the cell, creating a short circuit. In other batteries, this invasive scenario causes overheating, thermal runaway, and fire. Goliath stayed cool during the test, below 176 degrees Fahrenheit. Power packs that fail can exceed 1,112 degrees, all per Ilika.

The point is driven home clearly in a video clip showing the test. Nails are forced through both a lithium-ion battery and a Goliath pack. The lithium one on the left experiences failure, complete with sparks and flames. Ilika's battery is stable.

"These early results have exceeded our expectations in terms of cell safety. While there is still further testing to be undertaken, there seems to be an inherent safety advantage in nail penetration tests for this cell type over conventional state-of-the-art cells," University College London lecturer James Robinson said in the press release. The college is involved with the study as part of the Faraday Institution SafeBatt project.

Porsche, Mercedes, other automakers, and tech companies are investing in solid-state projects. If the tech can live up to its potential, it could help to expand an already growing EV market. About 1 in 5 cars sold globally in 2023 were EVs, according to the International Energy Agency.

Robust tax breaks and instant savings on gas and maintenance costs are providing an opportune time for motorists to make the switch stateside. Importantly, each EV that replaces a gas-powered car cuts thousands of pounds of air pollution, even in states where fossil fuels provide most of the energy to charge them, according to government data. The fumes are linked by medical experts to increased risks for a range of human health problems.

Interesting Engineering reports that Ilika plans to finish up Goliath testing and offer a version for mass production by 2025.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.