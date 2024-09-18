  • Tech Tech

Mercedes-Benz announces battery breakthrough that could extend EV range by hundreds of miles — here's how it could affect the automotive industry

At present, the EVs with the longest ranges that are commercially available top out at just above 400 miles.

by Jeremiah Budin
At present, the EVs with the longest ranges that are commercially available top out at just above 400 miles.

Photo Credit: iStock

German car company Mercedes-Benz and American battery startup Factorial have made significant progress on a solid-state battery that could massively improve electric vehicle ranges, the two companies announced recently. The news means that Mercedes could be selling battery-electric cars with ranges of over 600 miles by the end of the decade, TechRadar reported

The new battery pack, which Factorial has dubbed Solstice, has reportedly achieved an energy density of up to 450 watt-hours per kilogram. As such, it is significantly more compact and lighter than existing lithium-ion batteries used in most EVs. 

Solid-state batteries have been hailed as the future of the EV industry. The difference between solid-state batteries and lithium-ion batteries is the electrolytes inside the batteries. Lithium-ion batteries use a liquid electrolyte, while solid-state batteries, as the name implies, use a solid electrolyte. This allows for significantly higher energy density. Solid-state batteries are also significantly more stable and safer than lithium-ion batteries (which themselves are already much safer than many people believe).

At present, the EVs with the longest ranges that are commercially available top out at just above 400 miles. The Lucid Air leads the list at 410 miles, according to Car and Driver, followed by the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the Mercedes-Benz EQS (both 400 miles). While those ranges are certainly impressive — especially compared to where EVs were a mere decade ago — 600-plus-mile ranges could go a long way toward alleviating potential car-buyers' range anxiety.

The more people choosing electric vehicles instead of traditional gas-powered cars, the better it will be for our planet — EVs produce no planet-overheating air pollution when in use, unlike gas-powered cars, which continue to have a big negative impact on the ongoing overheating of our planet.

In what could be considered bad news for Mercedes-Benz and Factorial — but good news for the planet — Chinese companies are reportedly far ahead of them in terms of solid-state battery development. State-owned car company MG Motor has said that it plans to release an EV with a solid-state battery as early as next year.

Watch now: These futuristic gas stations could completely change what it's like to own an EV

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x