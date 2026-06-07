Lake Tahoe inspectors stop 'invasive species on steroids' from slipping into the lake

Golden mussels reproduce rapidly and can survive in a wide range of conditions.

Lake Tahoe inspectors intercepted golden mussels during a boat inspection, stopping the invasive species before it could reach the lake and threaten its ecosystem, South Tahoe Now reported.

What happened?

According to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and Tahoe Resource Conservation District, inspectors in Meyers, California, found four possibly live golden mussels on a vessel arriving from the Sacramento area.

Program managers said it was the second boat discovered with golden mussels since the species was first detected in North America in 2024 near the Port of Stockton in California's Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The species has since spread through the delta region.

TRPA and Tahoe RCD, which have jointly run Lake Tahoe's inspection program since 2008, said inspectors have already intercepted four boats carrying invasive mussels this season. One had golden mussels, while the other three carried zebra mussels, which have spread widely across the United States since the 2000s, South Tahoe Now reported.

Why does it matter?

According to South Tahoe Now, because golden mussels reproduce rapidly and can survive in a wide range of conditions, they have been described as "invasive species on steroids." Those traits make them especially alarming for a lake as ecologically and economically important as Tahoe.

Aquatic invasive species can crowd out native species, alter food webs, and damage infrastructure, including water intake lines. Around Lake Tahoe, the harm would extend beyond the environment and could also affect recreation, local businesses, and the systems residents rely on every day.

Keeping invasive species out of Tahoe helps protect water quality, wildlife habitat, and the outdoor experiences that draw residents and visitors alike. Prevention can also spare communities the massive costs of trying to control or remove an invasive species after it becomes established.

What's being done?

Following the discovery of golden mussels in the delta, TRPA updated Lake Tahoe's mandatory inspection program in 2025 to require decontamination for any boat last launched outside the basin.

Invasive species often spread by attaching themselves to boats, trailers, and gear as they move between waterways. Catching them at inspection stations remains one of the most effective ways to keep a lake from becoming the next outbreak site.

South Tahoe Now also noted that boaters who arrive prepared at inspection stations will be rewarded with a 50% discount on decontamination fees.

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