Chinese automotive powerhouse Geely has announced a timeline for real-world validation of its in-house solid-state battery technology, further accelerating the industry's push toward production readiness.

The announcement follows a 2024 investment of nearly $850 million by the Chinese government, with Geely among six recipients to focus on developing all-solid-state batteries.

Most EVs employ lithium-ion batteries with liquid electrolytes for power, but solid-state versions promise longer range, faster charging, and safer operation through the use of solid electrolytes.

All-solid-state batteries — which don't rely on any liquid or gel materials — are energy-dense, and Geely's research teams have claimed that its experimental cells offer about 400 watt-hours per kilogram, according to Interesting Engineering.

Today's commercial lithium-ion models usually achieve around 300 watt hours per kilogram and over 2,000 charging cycles, while the energy density of solid-state batteries promises more than 400 Wh/kg and over 5,000 cycles.

Plus, the solid electrolyte structure allows for faster charging since it has lower resistance and is less prone to overheating or catching fire than lithium-ion models.

Not only would these next-gen batteries boost consumer interest by offering more drive time without recharging, but they could also reduce the carbon footprint of electric vehicles.

Transportation & Environment reported that solid-state batteries could reduce the environmental impact of EVs by 24%, since they can store more energy with fewer materials.

If they were made with sustainably sourced materials — such as lithium harvested from geothermal wells — the outlet suggested the environmental impact could drop by 39% compared to today's lithium-ion batteries.

That increased advantage over gas-powered models doesn't stop there. EVs don't produce tailpipe emissions, are cheaper to maintain, and drivers can save around 60% on fuel costs, per the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Homeowners with solar panels can further reduce charging costs by topping up with the sun's sustainable energy. Interested consumers can use TCD's Solar Explorer to help find the right system for their needs.

According to CarNewsChina, Geely plans to launch prototype vehicles with ASSBs by 2026, followed by small-scale industrialization of the technology with a planned 1,000 demonstration vehicles by the following year.

The goal is to scale up production and offer ASSBs with energy densities exceeding 500 Wh/kg in high-end models by 2030.

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