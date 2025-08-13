Researchers achieve breakthrough technology that could reshape key energy source: 'A first step … has been made'

"This deeper understanding … will enable our engineers to serve the industry more effectively."

Inside a fusion reactor, radiation levels are so intense they can destroy motors, melt materials, and cripple even the most advanced robotic systems. Now, two new machines built in the U.K. may have cracked that challenge, according to Interesting Engineering.

As part of the country's Fusion Futures program, the Remote Applications in Challenging Environments initiative is teaming up with companies to build the tech that will keep future fusion reactors running safely and efficiently without constant human intervention.

One breakthrough comes from engineering firm M5tec, which created a radiation-hardened actuator system capable of surviving 10 megarads of radiation — enough to destroy most standard mechanical components.

"This deeper understanding of fusion-specific challenges, particularly in motor and gearbox design, will enable our engineers to serve the industry more effectively and contribute to its ongoing advancements," said M5tec director Carl Jones.

The actuator is key to enabling longer autonomous operation inside a reactor, meaning fewer service interruptions and, ultimately, cheaper fusion power.

The second innovation, from Demcon, is a radiation-tolerant multiplexer that converts analog signals into digital directly at the machine. This reduces the amount of cabling needed by up to 60%, which means simpler, more agile robotic systems and more efficient remote repairs.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"A first step towards a robust and versatile product has been made and we are looking forward to work together with [the U.K. Atomic Energy Authority] on the next iteration," said Bart de Jong, project manager at Demcon.

While these might sound like small hardware updates, they're big news for a clean energy future. Enabling remote maintenance in fusion environments makes reactors safer, cheaper, and easier to scale. And that means we're one step closer to a world powered by low-cost, pollution-free energy.

Beyond energy savings, fusion's success could improve air quality, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and help cities fight the root causes of climate-related illnesses.

The Fusion Futures program is continuing to invest in innovations like these to build a sustainable, commercially viable fusion industry in the U.K. — one that could ripple far beyond its borders.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.