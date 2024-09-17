New report reveals a major shift in energy investments: 'Clean energy is winning'

A new report reveals the exciting trajectory of clean energy investments. According to a recent article published in CleanTechnica, investments in clean energy have nearly doubled compared to dirty energy investments in 2024.

The article also indicates that investments in dirty energy seem to have peaked, as more companies and households are switching to renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power.

"What is perhaps most notable and jumped out to me in this chart is how much was being invested in energy efficiency (which typically offers the best return on investment) and power grids and storage," wrote CleanTechnica's Zachary Shahan. "At the same time … we really shouldn't be investing in fossil fuels at all at this point!"

The new report also highlights the emphasis on solar power over other forms of clean energy. Since solar panel costs have dropped by 30%, per CleanTechnica, investments in solar power are surpassing investments in all other generation technologies combined.

As countries across the globe transition toward renewable energy sources, they can help decrease the amount of pollution in the atmosphere. After installation, clean energy sources, such as solar and wind energy, release no harmful pollutants.

Large-scale clean energy installations also help reduce the cost of energy for local communities.

For example, massive solar installations can reduce energy costs for local communities by 5-20%, according to estimates by EnergySage. Forbes estimates that after homeowners pay back the cost of solar panels, they can save anywhere from $25,500 to $33,000 on electricity expenses.

"Clean energy is winning and will keep on winning, led by solar energy," wrote Shahan. "The future is bright. (But it's also hot, unless we speed up this transition much faster.)"

