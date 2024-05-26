Researchers find how ocean waves exacerbate pollution issues: 'While our results are scientifically impactful, they are disconcerting'

The researchers stated that people living in coastal regions are at a high risk of developing health issues resulting from PFAS exposure.

Forever chemicals, officially called PFAS compounds, have been found virtually everywhere, from remote areas in the Arctic to the top of Mount Everest to the ocean. Unfortunately, new research shows the toxic substances don't always stay out at sea once they're deposited there.

What happened?

A recent study by researchers from Stockholm University's Department of Environmental Science found that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) get tossed back into the air when ocean waves crash against the shoreline, indicating a perpetual movement of the chemicals between the land and ocean.

What's more, the researchers determined that the PFAS compounds coming off the waves measured levels equal to or greater than those from other sources, according to a news release by the university.

Experiments performed throughout the Atlantic Ocean by co-authors Bo Sha, a postdoctoral scholar at the Department of Environmental Science, and Jana Johansson, a former researcher at the DES, revealed that PFAS concentrations were 100,000 times higher in air particles than in seawater.

"Jana and I worked intensively for two months on a ship conducting multiple field experiments with our custom-built sea spray simulator," Sha, the lead author of the study, said in the release. "While our results are scientifically impactful, they are disconcerting, creating a lot of interest among scientists, regulators, and the public."

Why are PFAS in ocean waves concerning?

The health effects of PFAS on humans have been well-documented and include reduced fertility and other reproductive problems, developmental or behavioral effects in children, increased cancer risk, poor immune health, higher cholesterol, and more, as the Environmental Protection Agency explained.

The researchers stated that people living in coastal regions are at a high risk of developing health issues resulting from PFAS exposure because of their proximity to the ocean.

In addition to the human health hazards these compounds present, they're also harmful to wildlife and ecosystems across the world.

As Mongabay reported, a study documenting the effects of PFAS on animals discovered that they experienced many of the same conditions as humans, including reduced immunity, liver damage, and developmental and nervous system disorders.

Studies have also found that PFAS can increase planet-warming pollution, thus contributing to the changing climate and more extreme weather. Not to mention, they can take thousands of years to break down, causing long-term damage to the environment.

What's being done to stop PFAS pollution?

Governments, companies, and scientists worldwide are passing laws and working on technological breakthroughs to end PFAS contamination.

The Biden administration recently announced reforms to the Superfund law, which would require polluters to report and clean up PFAS chemical spills. Lawmakers in the European Union passed similar legislation, forcing cosmetics and pharmaceutical companies to remove pollutants from urban wastewater.

Researchers have also found a way to break down two common PFAS compounds in less than an hour using UV light.

We can do our part to keep these compounds out of oceans and natural spaces by reducing the amount of plastics we consume and supporting eco-friendly companies. The EPA also has a guide on steps you can take to reduce your risks when it comes to PFAS.

