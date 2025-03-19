Lawsuit targets billion-dollar corporation over deceptive marketing: 'It really adds to the burden of health inequities'

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Johnson & Johnson and independent health company Kenvue for selling bandages containing PFAS chemicals.

The lawsuit brings up the issue of disparity in health treatment offered to communities of color in the U.S., as the bandages in question were from the OURTONE collection, marketed to people of color.

What's happening?

A class-action lawsuit was filed after a watchdog group, Mamavation, found that 63% of bandages marketed to people of color contained unhealthy levels of PFAS chemicals, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are known as "forever chemicals." Three of the four bandages offered by Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue contained PFAS, and both companies are accused of concealing the presence of PFAS in the bandages.

"These companies spent time positioning it as a step toward empowering people of color, but in reality it puts these communities at risk," Seeger Weiss attorney and co-lead counsel Chris Ayers said in a statement in the lawsuit. "Millions of Americans have trusted Band-Aid products to help them heal and they never imagined that they contained these harmful, toxic chemicals."

Johnson & Johnson has not yet responded with a comment to the press. Kenvue — which spun off from J&J in 2023 with brands including Band-Aid, Aveeno, and Benadryl — responded, saying, "Band-Aid Brand Adhesive Bandages are safe, and consumers can continue to use the products as directed."

Why are PFAS important?

PFAS are called "forever chemicals" because of their near-indestructible nature, both in the environment and in the human body. PFAS chemicals are used for their waterproof qualities and, therefore, don't break down in our waterways.

Exposure to PFAS chemicals has been linked to health effects, including liver damage, thyroid disease, asthma, and cancer.

Communities of color are already disproportionately affected by environmental hazards as these communities are more likely to be near factories, farmland, and chemical plants, statistically. Women of color are also more affected by hazardous ingredients in beauty products, according to the Guardian, citing harsher products like hair relaxers and skin-lightening creams.

"If these communities are being exposed to PFAS, it really adds to the burden of health inequities that already exist," Ayers added.

What's being done about PFAS?

The EPA has been working on a national strategy to reduce PFAS chemicals overall. Some policy changes have included further water testing in both public and private waterways, removal of products with PFAS chemicals in federal buildings, and adding nine more chemicals to the RCRA hazardous constituent list.

In your daily life, you can also reduce PFAS chemicals by switching to non-Teflon cookware, reading the ingredients before buying new beauty products, and reducing your meat intake.

