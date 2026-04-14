Ford is actively broadening its range to include more budget-friendly options, including several vehicles priced under $40,000.

Ford is giving electric vehicle enthusiasts a reason to get excited with an intriguing new teaser for a forthcoming model.

As Autoblog reported, Ford CEO Jim Farley dropped some limited details as part of a lengthy conversation on Spike's Car Radio's YouTube account.

"We'll have an all-electric affordable vehicle to compete with Model Y and Model 3," Farley revealed around the hour mark. "I think there's nothing else like it on the market for these new vehicles coming out from Ford."

Farley expects the upcoming electric vehicle to roll out in 2027 and be significantly different from previous Ford designs.

To that point, he mentioned that a team of former Tesla and Formula 1 employees started work on it four years ago. They were so compartmentalized that Farley said his badge didn't even get him into the workspace.

There remains some ambiguity about whether he was referring to a single vehicle or to two distinct offerings. Autoblog noted the Mustang Mach-E already competes with the Model Y.

Either way, it's likely Ford will build the new vehicle or vehicles on its Universal Electric Vehicle platform. A midsize truck is set to roll out first as part of the initiative's debut.

Ford is actively broadening its range to include more budget-friendly options, including several vehicles priced under $40,000.

EVs being part of that picture is good news for drivers weighing the switch. Although EVs require considerable mining for battery materials and manufacturing resources, research indicates they are better for the planet over their lifespans than gas-powered vehicles.

Studies show that since EVs don't contribute to tailpipe pollution, more adoption means cleaner air free of dangerous chemicals. EVs also offer numerous benefits to consumers, like less routine maintenance and lower fuel costs.

Consumers can cash in even more by charging their EVs at home, which is much cheaper than relying on public chargers. Making the switch can save consumers hundreds of dollars annually, and Qmerit can help interested homeowners by providing free, instant installation estimates.

Another lever that consumers can pull is installing solar panels to generate the energy to power their EVs. Charging with clean energy from the panels can lead to big savings compared to public charging stations or grid rates.

EnergySage can help homeowners join forces with vetted installers and accrue savings of up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids.

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