Ford Mustang driver shares honest opinion after switching to electric version for first time: 'It's not even close'

"Welcome to the herd."

A longtime Mustang enthusiast is turning heads on Reddit after revealing that their eighth Mustang is also their first electric vehicle — and it's changed how he thinks about driving.

The Reddit user shared a striking photo of their 2025 Mustang Mach-E GT in the r/MachE subreddit, calling it the "quickest car I've ever had," and adding that, "it's not even close."

The post quickly drew hundreds of upvotes and comments from fellow EV owners and curious car lovers alike.

Photo Credit: Reddit

(Click here to view the post if the embed does not appear.)

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

When asked what made them switch from a traditional gas-powered Mustang, the driver's answer was simple: "I was trying to reduce my fuel cost and car payment." They said the Mach-E is "beyond [their] expectations" — even after years of driving V8s.

These are some of the biggest draws for EV owners: lightning-fast acceleration and huge savings on fuel and maintenance. While gas prices fluctuate, electric charging remains steady — and drivers can save even more by charging at home, especially if they pair their EV with solar panels.

Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack, potentially bringing your energy costs down to near $0. You can explore vetted solar options with the Solar Explorer and even check out subscription programs such as LightReach, which can lower your utility bill by up to 20%.

If you're ready to make your next car an EV, check out this guide for everything you need to know about switching.

Reddit commenters were quick to cheer the post.

"May the electron pony forever keep you wild," one user wrote.

Others enthusiastically agreed with the results, with one stating: "I find myself always preferring to drive the Mach-e for the smooth experience and powerful pickup!"

Another added: "Welcome to the herd."

Looks like even die-hard muscle car fans are realizing that going electric doesn't mean giving up power — it just means you're charging forward toward a cleaner, cooler future.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.