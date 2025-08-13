Chinese company unveils floating technology that could generate energy on the surface of the ocean — here's what you need to know

These panels expand access to clean power in regions where land space is limited or expensive.

A new solar breakthrough could transform how we power our world by generating clean energy directly from the ocean's surface. Chinese energy company GCL System Integration (GCLSI), in collaboration with Norwegian marine solar specialist Ocean Sun, has unveiled an innovative offshore floating solar panel designed to withstand the harshest sea conditions while achieving record-breaking efficiency, according to an Interesting Engineering report.

The NT10/60GT floating solar module is built for extreme durability. Its dual-glass construction and four-layer waterproof design can handle high humidity, saltwater exposure, and wind, making it one of the most rugged and reliable floating photovoltaic (FPV) systems on the market.

The panel delivers a peak efficiency of 21.78% and an electrical output between 460 and 490 watts. Built on a flexible membrane connected to a floating platform, it's engineered to rise and fall with the ocean, secured by prefabricated rails. An anodized aluminum frame resists salt spray corrosion, while the frameless design reduces aluminum use and keeps costs lower, all without sacrificing strength or performance.

Unlike traditional solar farms, which can disrupt ecosystems, take up large land areas, and overheat, floating systems like this cool naturally and leave habitats largely undisturbed. By taking solar offshore, these panels expand access to clean power in regions where land space is limited or expensive.

Offshore FPV technology could be a game changer for coastal cities, island communities, and offshore industries. Some researchers believe it may even replace offshore oil rigs by tapping into existing subsea power infrastructure. While full life-cycle costs are still being evaluated, recent studies show that semi-submersible designs anchored with durable ropes can withstand harsh ocean conditions and provide added stability.

In addition to supporting a more stable global energy supply, clean power like this directly benefits human health by reducing pollution linked to respiratory illnesses, cancer, and neurological conditions. By decentralizing energy generation, floating solar can give more communities control over their power, potentially even enabling peer-to-peer energy trading in the future.

Consumers may see this FPV technology deployed sooner than expected. In February, Ocean Sun partnered with Singapore-based Canopy Power to roll out floating solar systems in Australia, addressing land and water scarcity while scaling up renewable energy access.

