US agency launches urgent initiative to gain traction on China in global energy race: 'Expediting the development'

A few years ago, if someone told you the U.S. would be trying to catch up with China's nuclear energy program, you'd probably laugh.

However, today America is moving at breakneck speed, with the Department of Energy launching a pilot program to allow private companies to build and test advanced nuclear reactors outside national labs. The goal is to get at least three reactors to hit critical by July 4, 2026. This ambitious plan will be turbocharged by private investment.

Interesting Engineering reported that DOE "has issued a request for application (RFA) seeking qualified US reactor companies" to build test reactors off-site.

Energy secretary Chris Wright said, "For too long, the federal government has stymied the development and deployment of advanced civil nuclear reactors in the United States."

And he added, "Thanks to President Trump's leadership, we are expediting the development of next-generation nuclear technologies and giving American innovators a new path forward to advance their designs, propelling our economic prosperity and bolstering our national security."

These next-gen reactors use fission — splitting atoms to release heat — to generate clean, reliable energy without air pollution. Think less asthma, fewer power bills.

This pilot cuts red tape. Companies handle design, build, testing, operation, and cleanup, funded by private dollars. They'll be chosen based on readiness, site plans, and money sense.

The idea is to speed up licensing and deployment — city by city, company by company — so local economies and home energy bills feel the benefits. It also strengthens the clean-energy mix and helps curb pollution that harms public health.

Meanwhile, China is not standing still. It's on track to lead in nuclear capacity, with over 100 reactors operating, under construction, or approved, while the U.S. has 94. China also rolled out a meltdown-proof reactor and the world's first land-based small modular reactor, Linglong-1. These tech-first wins keep the pressure on.

Many folks are excited by the news, but some did have a few very good questions.

On Reddit, one poster asked, "Three reactors that they deem have a reasonable chance to be constructed and running by July 4th, 2026. I wonder which offerings are far enough along to meet that?"

Another asked, "When was the last time someone designed and built a reactor in less than a year? Or are they saying people who've started building reactors can switch to a different regulatory system? Would anyone want to do that?"

