Scientists develop incredible gravity-powered system that could change the way we use solar panels: 'It doesn't consume any electricity'

Researchers in Saudi Arabia have developed a solution to overheating solar panels that requires zero electricity. This development can also double as a method for atmospheric water collection, an important practice in dry regions, as relayed by SciTechDaily.

The research, led by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology professor Qiaoqiang Gan, is important because it addresses the problem of overheating solar panels in particularly hot and sunny regions, such as Saudi Arabia.

Researchers discovered that moisture from atmospheric water could serve as a coolant for the overheating panels. "This water can be collected by atmospheric water harvesting technologies," Gan stated.

When water forms on the solar panels, it tends to sit in little droplets of condensate, as explained by SciTechDaily. The KAUST researchers found that by using a simple lubricant on the solar panels, the water would naturally slide down thanks to gravity, and they could collect it.

"Since this system operates entirely on passive radiative cooling, it doesn't consume any electricity," Shakeel Ahmad, a postdoctoral researcher, said.

This discovery not only solved the issue of overheating at a cost of zero extra energy, but the collected water can also be used for irrigation, washing, and more, per SciTechDaily.

The rising temperature around the world can have negative impacts on the electrons inside the electrical circuits of solar panels. "When temperatures soar, these electrons bounce around too much — and this reduces voltage, or the amount of electricity generated." The World Economic Forum explains.

Therefore, as our world gets warmer and simultaneously demands more solar energy, having methods to prevent overheating will be crucial for clean energy output.

The researchers tested the new solar panel device with its self-cooling capabilities six times in the span of a year in Thuwal, on the western coast of Saudi Arabia. It cultivated twice as much water as other atmospheric water harvesting technologies, proving it to be highly efficient, according to researchers.

Solar energy will continue to be important in the global transition to clean energy. In addition to cost savings, if people are able to shift away from dirty energy sources, it will lessen dangerous pollution.

Technological advances such as the one discussed here are only furthering the potential for clean energy production. Additionally, you can look into supporting solar energy by installing solar panels on or around your home or participating in a community solar program.

