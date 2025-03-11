Research sheds light on surprising connection between solar farms and bird species: 'The only sensible path'

"This research shows that it is possible to balance competing needs."

A new study reveals a surprising connection between solar farms and biodiversity. Per a report at Phys.org, researchers from the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and the University of Cambridge have established that solar farms in the United Kingdom can actually benefit bird diversity when those farms are properly managed.

Published in the journal Bird Study, the research examined solar farms located in East Anglia, a mainly agricultural area. According to their findings, hectare for hectare, this area had a greater number of bird species than nearby agricultural lands.

"These numbers varied dramatically with solar farm management, with areas with a greater mix of habitats, managed specifically for nature co-benefits, having the greatest diversity — nearly three times as many birds compared to adjacent arable land," wrote Paul Casciato, from the University of Cambridge, at Phys.org.

According to their findings, the researchers believe that by providing wildlife additional spots for covering and perching, solar farms support bird populations and habitats. They also attributed the relationship between bird diversity and solar farm management "to increased floral diversity providing food via seeds and invertebrate prey."

As a result, the researchers concluded that solar farms can support wildlife biodiversity in areas that are "mixed-use landscapes."

"Our study shows that if you manage solar energy production in a certain way, not only are you providing clean energy but benefitting biodiversity," said Dr. Catherine Waite. Waite is a researcher at the University of Cambridge and co-author of the study.

Threatened bird species in the U.K. include the Corn Bunting, Greenfinch, Linnet, and Yellowhammer. Researchers believe that solar farms could help support their survival.

Increasing solar farms throughout the U.K. is part of the country's plan to reach net zero by 2050. Transitioning toward clean energy may help to reduce the nation's carbon footprint while also aiding conservation.

This new research underscores yet another benefit of solar energy. When properly managed, solar farms can combat rising global temperatures and promote biodiversity in areas where species are threatened.

"Delivering a future that safeguards nature, tackles climate change, ensures food security and resilient farm businesses, and enables sustainable development is the only sensible path," said Beccy Speight, CEO of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds. "This research shows that it is possible to balance competing needs."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.