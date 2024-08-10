Companies partner on innovative vehicle to revolutionize marine travel: 'To push the boundaries of what is possible'

"It's possible to explore nature without impacting it."

Two companies have joined forces to revolutionize ecotourism and protect the oceans. Evoy, an electric boat motor systems company, and Platypus Craft, creator of the semi-submersible tourist boat, have partnered to improve ecotourism and advocate for aquatic ecosystems, per CleanTechnica.

The two sustainable companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding to underscore their initiative of zero-pollution ecotourism via semi-submersible boats.

"By combining Evoy's powerful electric motor systems and Platypus Craft's innovative concept, it's possible to explore nature without impacting it," Evoy co-founder and CEO Leif Stavøstrand told CleanTechnica. "Together, we will create unforgettable and environmentally friendly experiences."

The tourism industry has a significant impact on ocean ecosystems. Go Downsize details that motor boat tours produce harmful, planet-warming gases that cause sea levels and temperatures to rise.

A report by The Nautical Nomad also highlights how boat traffic generates noise pollution that disrupts fragile marine ecosystems.

However, by teaming up, Evoy and Platypus Craft can offer tourists a way to explore and learn about marine life without damaging their natural environment. Platypus Craft's semi-submersible boat design allows tourists to observe underwater organisms without the need for diving certifications.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Evoy's electric motor system provides a zero-pollution alternative to traditional gas-powered motors. The new electric motor systems are also quieter, reducing noise pollution as tourists experience the beauty of aquatic ecosystems.

While transitioning toward clean energy sources like electric motors requires mining for minerals, the pollution generated from that initial mining process is still significantly less than the pollution caused by dirty energy.

"We are excited to join forces with Evoy, a company that shares our values and vision for a sustainable future. This partnership will allow us to push the boundaries of what is possible in marine exploration," Platypus Craft founder and CEO François-Alexandre Bertrand told CleanTechnica.

Evoy and Platypus Craft hope the new form of ecotourism will help educate visitors on the importance of marine preservation and spread environmental awareness.

Under the MOU Platypus is set to release twin Evoy Outboard Breeze 120+ horsepower electric motor systems in their Yacht Edition craft by early 2025.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.