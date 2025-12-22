New analysis reveals unexpected findings after comparing electric vehicles and gas cars: 'Much, much safer'

"They eliminate a lot of causes that can cause fires."

Electric vehicles have one particular safety advantage over gas cars, according to data compiled by Interesting Engineering.

Stats across multiple countries over years of real-world use show that electric cars catch fire far less than their internal combustion counterparts. For example, data from Australia showed that gas cars caught on fire up to 100 times more often than electric vehicles. Sweden's stats were closer to a 20-fold difference.

In the U.S., one study showed that there had been 25 EV fires per 100,000 sold, versus over 1,500 per 100,000 gas cars. The one caveat to these figures is that fires from electric vehicle batteries are more challenging to put out than conventional fires.

Besides the threat of fire, gas cars also impose health risks thanks to the fumes they produce.

That exhaust also pollutes the atmosphere, where it traps heat and exacerbates a range of destructive (and costly) weather patterns. These include increasingly violent storms and floods, which have incurred massive damage to the agricultural and housing sectors. Even when taking into account the environmental footprint of manufacturing and electrical production, EVs come out ahead of gas cars when it comes to emissions.

Avoiding those negative consequences is a great reason to ditch gas cars, but EVs are also simply cheaper to run and maintain. The Reddit community was quick to appreciate the stats backing up the safety of electric vehicles.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

"Electrical engineer working for a battery manufacturer," wrote one commenter. "Batteries are much, much safer. LFP with good cooling is insanely safe compared to a combustion engine firing five thousand times per minute using extremely flammable fuel."

"Overall EVs are far safer than ICE cars in this regard because they eliminate a lot of causes that can cause fires there (overheated brakes, oil leaks, ...) simply because some systems don't exist or are far less often used (brakes)," replied another.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.