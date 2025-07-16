Tech expert debunks common myth about electric vehicles: 'Let's break down the facts'

This kind of myth-busting not only clears up confusion but also inspires smarter choices.

There's no shortage of hot takes about electric vehicles online — but one TikTok user is cutting through the noise with straight facts and a soothing voice.

In a video, TikToker Mobula Ray EV (@mobula.ray.ev) calmly addresses a claim that's been floating around for years: that charging EVs doesn't help the planet because power plants still burn gas to produce their electricity.

Spoiler: That argument doesn't hold up — particularly in the United Kingdom, according to the TikToker, who starts off the video by saying, "Let's break down the facts."

"In the first quarter of 2023, British wind farms generated more electricity than gas," he says, noting a widely reported milestone in the U.K.'s transition to cleaner power.

He continues, stating, "Today, over 55% of the U.K.'s energy mix is zero carbon."

While the percentage of an energy mix fluctuates over time, and definitions of "zero carbon" vary, the statement seems roughly aligned with RenewableUK's March assessment of the U.K.'s electricity: "Low carbon sources (renewables and nuclear) generated a record 65% in 2024."

And the TikToker raises another key point: Most people charge their EVs with clean energy, not fossil fuels. He states a fact that is repeated elsewhere: that 80% of EVs are charged at home, often overnight, using renewable electricity on low-cost tariffs. That means wind, solar, hydro, biomass, or nuclear — not coal or gas — is doing the heavy lifting.

Driving an EV in a place like the U.K., with many home chargers and a rapidly greening grid, makes a big difference. And even where fossil fuels still play a role, EVs are more efficient and emit fewer pollutants than traditional gas-powered vehicles.

It's also important to consider the full lifecycle of a vehicle. While building an EV requires more upfront energy due to battery production, studies have shown that EVs quickly make up for it by producing far less pollution over time.

Even in regions where fossil fuels still dominate the grid, EVs consistently outperform gas-powered vehicles in terms of efficiency and pollution.

Several other detailed fact-checking articles, including one from the U.K.-based Carbon Brief, have supported the notion that — while the advantage over gas cars does depend on the electricity-generation sources in a particular place — EVs reduce heat-trapping pollution over time "in almost all circumstances."

A comment on the video showed support for its claims, indicating that even EVs powered by electricity from burning coal could be cleaner than a gas vehicle — an assertion that has been supported elsewhere as well.

Another commenter noted, "Lots of us with EVs also have solar at home."

It's the kind of myth-busting in this video that not only clears up confusion but also inspires smarter choices for a cleaner future.

