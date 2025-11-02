Innovative company makes tech breakthrough that could solve major safety issue: 'High-profile incidents'

A German company has developed an innovative battery coating that can withstand extreme heat, potentially solving one of the major safety concerns for electric vehicle drivers.

The issue Axalta's creation solves is called thermal runaway. According to Interesting Engineering, it's a rare but serious event where a single battery cell overheats, triggering a chain reaction that can lead to a fire.

While statistics show that electric cars are far less likely to catch fire than gas-powered ones, scary stories can stick in people's minds.

"High-profile incidents and misinformation continue to impact public perception," Dr. Robert Roop, an executive at the company Axalta, told the publication.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Axalta's solution is a pair of new coatings that act like a super-powered fire blanket for batteries. One of the coatings, Alesta e-PRO FG Black, is designed for extreme heat protection and can withstand direct flames at temperatures up to an incredible 2,192 degrees Fahrenheit without producing any smoke.

This helps to delay or even prevent a fire from spreading, giving passengers crucial time to get to safety.

"The new coatings reflect our commitment to innovation and to partnering with customers to meet the challenges of next-generation mobility," Dr. Roop said.

This breakthrough is part of a huge wave of innovation happening in the EV battery world. For instance, researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory are exploring ways to recycle and repair old batteries instead of just melting them down.

In Africa, a new project is developing sodium-ion batteries to create a local supply chain that doesn't rely on lithium. Meanwhile, another team in Germany has developed a new laser welding technique to build stronger, crack-resistant battery housings.

Of course, switching to an EV already saves drivers a lot of money on gas and maintenance. Those savings get even bigger when you can charge up at home using energy generated via solar panels.

For homeowners looking to get a clear sense of the costs of solar panels, EnergySage is a trusted source that makes it easy to compare quotes from trusted local installers.

As for EV batteries, all of these improvements work together to make EVs safer, more reliable, and more accessible for everyone.

When people feel confident in the technology, more drivers will be willing to make the switch from polluting gas-powered cars. That means cleaner air in our communities, which is a huge win for public health.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.