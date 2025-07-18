Researchers make incredible discovery that could transform EV batteries: 'Would also keep more valuable metals inside the United States'

A team of researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory studied dying lithium-ion batteries and discovered a new method for recycling them.

The findings hold promise for extending the life of electric vehicle batteries, reducing waste, and conserving clean energy resources.

As Interesting Engineering reported, the researchers used a high-resolution X-ray nano-computed tomography system to examine the interior of old lithium-ion battery cells. They investigated issues in these exhausted cells in search of ways to refurbish them and prevent the need to build new ones.

A highly precise scanner, located at NREL's Golden, Colorado, campus, enabled them to observe battery cells aging in real time. They were able to make direct connections between structural changes in the batteries and performance losses while keeping the batteries intact.

One important discovery was that repeated battery cycling creates tiny cracks in the nickel-rich particles of the batteries. These cracks prevent lithium ions from flowing and retaining their original energy capacity.

One of the scientists working on the project, Donal Finegan, said this feedback reveals "specific degradation types that exist in end-of-life battery materials." By observing damage patterns, the team could determine the best course of action for repairing the batteries.

The researchers' findings are significant because conventional lithium-ion recycling involves dissolving exhausted electrodes into basic chemicals. This process is expensive and requires a substantial amount of energy.

Their alternative approach to lithium-ion battery recycling involves gentle mechanical treatments to repair cracked particles or replace only the damaged parts. The benefits of this method include reducing processing times and preserving a greater portion of the batteries' valuable metals.

According to Interesting Engineering, "It would also keep more valuable metals inside the United States and extend their usable lifetime, easing dependence on markets where China currently handles 60% to 90% of global lithium, nickel, and cobalt refining."

Research to improve and extend the lifespan of EV batteries is encouraging because it aids the global clean energy transition.

Many recent breakthroughs in EV battery technology are promising in advancing the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

The more people who drive EVs instead of polluting, gas-powered vehicles, the cleaner and more breathable our air will be. Fewer toxic tailpipe fumes in our communities can translate to a more sustainable planet with less planet-overheating pollution fueling the climate crisis.

Looking ahead, the NREL researchers want to expand their lithium-ion battery recycling strategies to other materials that enter the waste stream. They envision a way for new batteries produced to have a second life built into their initial construction.

A new and improved lithium-ion battery design could hold the key to longer-lasting, more sustainable power for a wide range of clean energy solutions for the future.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.