Project StamiNa, a new electric transportation initiative, is underway in Africa with the backing of a UK university.

According to ESI Africa, Swansea University partnered with institutions in Kenya and Nigeria to advance EV battery technology in Africa.

Project StamiNa's goal is to develop more advanced sodium-ion battery technology for electric transport across the continent. The article said that the goal is to create a "validated, locally sourced battery system" that can serve the EV market in East and West Africa.

"This collaboration goes beyond technology advances, it's about delivering environmentally responsible, locally sourced solutions that are accessible to all," one of the project leaders said, per ESI Africa.

After building battery packs, the teams will test their performance to see if they'll be a reliable alternative, explained ESI Africa. If it works, the region may be able to create a local supply chain, which is ideal for areas with a limited lithium supply.

Additionally, the battery production method — and the fact that they'd be nickel- and cobalt-free — could lower their environmental impact. As a result, less pollution would enter the air.

Sodium Battery Hub expanded on these advantages, explaining that the sodium-ion approach could reduce energy costs and help maximize efficiency.

And with other groups working on revolutionizing the EV battery market, helpful changes are likely to continue, like solid-state battery tech and a new rock salt cathode.

In general, electric vehicles are beneficial for people and the environment. The more EVs that are on the road, from bikes and scooters to cars and buses, the more those advantages come to life.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, EVs produce zero tailpipe pollution, while hybrids create less than standard vehicles. Less pollution helps keep the air cleaner (which is better for human health).

Additionally, EVs often cost less to operate than gas-powered vehicles, per the U.S. Department of Transportation. That helps people save money on fuel and vehicle repairs.

Another way to maximize fuel and energy savings is by combining an EV with home solar, which can reduce charging costs. EnergySage is a vetted source for solar quotes from local installers for those looking to maximize this opportunity.

A press release from Swansea University emphasized that its project could help "establish a sustainable, African-led energy storage ecosystem that supports clean mobility and broader electrification efforts."

