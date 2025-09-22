Researchers unveil game-changing laser technology that could transform next-gen EV batteries — here's what we know

The result has proved to be a highly stable and crack-resistant product.

Welding scientists in Germany have managed to make stronger steel joints using lasers, and it could improve everything from electric vehicles to airplanes, according to Interesting Engineering.

Metal welding is one of the oldest and most-used building methods, but it is not perfect. Joining two pieces together often requires melting a filler metal into the seam to prevent cracking and distortion.

As Interesting Engineering explained, that solution may no longer be necessary. Instead of using a filler material, the research team at the Fraunhofer Institute for Material and Beam Technology shone a laser through the metal seams as they were being joined. By moving the beam around inside the molten area, they reduced the number of pores inside the components.

The result has proved to be a highly stable and crack-resistant product. The new method can handle even the most difficult-to-weld metals, and it does so with less energy, materials, and processing.

That's all great news for industries that rely on high-quality metal, such as the automotive industry.

For example, EV batteries are often placed inside aluminum or steel housings, but conventional welding cannot always handle the task without creating pores and cracks. Using the laser welding technique, researchers successfully produced a better battery housing. It has already been tested inside a real vehicle model and will continue to be assessed, Interesting Engineering reported.

Alternative battery designs are also out there, including structural batteries and experiments with wood and cork casings.

Anything that strengthens the quality of EVs is a boost for both potential buyers and the planet. More people may be swayed to make the switch and say goodbye to the gas pump, which means more savings for drivers and less tailpipe pollution in the atmosphere.

Laser technology was also applied to aerospace welding and heavy steel manufacturing, which led to similar energy-saving advancements. Construction projects in other fields have shown additional interest, including bridges, wind turbines, and ships, per Interesting Engineering.

