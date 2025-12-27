New study debunks common misconception about EV tech — here's what it found

A new study linked to the efficiency of electric vehicle batteries debunked a common misconception about the technology for good.

A team of battery scientists at Recurrent Motors, Inc. recently published a report on the battery life and overall longevity of EV batteries. It found that the idea that EV batteries are in constant need of replacement or repair may not be as accurate as previously thought.

Recurrent looked at over 30,000 EVs in its community. The study found that the highest rate of battery replacements came from first-generation models that are now between 10 and 15 years old.

These models accounted for about 8.5% of all recalls due to defects or repair. But second-generation models, like the Tesla Model 3, were recalled at a rate of just 2%. Modern EVs from 2022 onwards were recalled only 0.3% of the time.

The study also noted that there is no definite way to tell how long your EV batteries will last. Exact expectations for battery life depend on the make and model of your EV. They still, however, tend to last far longer than typically thought.

A 2021 study also noted that battery degradation, which is the genuine concern with overall EV battery health, is not consistent either.

EV batteries only tend to see a significant degradation near the beginning and end of their lifespan. The 2021 study said that degradation can fluctuate depending on factors like weather, fast or frequent charging, and how your battery is stored.

As technology improves, however, EV batteries will only become more efficient. These issues can be mitigated, making for models that will last for years.

Scientists have already found ways to circumvent problems like low temperatures. Advancements in EV recycling can make more materials available without creating more air pollution in the lithium extraction process.

The environmental cost of extracting minerals for EV batteries is still inevitably counteracted by EVs producing no tailpipe emissions on the road. This will continue to be the case if more EVs are purchased and used.

This will reduce overall atmospheric pollution that traps heat and worsens the severity of extreme weather events like floods and droughts.

