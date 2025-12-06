Researchers make key breakthrough that could solve major issue with EVs: 'Retains its structural integrity'

A team of researchers has discovered a solution to a major weakness in solid-state lithium batteries, which may help improve battery life, even under extreme conditions.

Solid-state lithium metal batteries have long been thought to be key to unlocking enhanced battery safety due to being significantly less flammable than traditional lithium-ion batteries. And thanks to their design, they can often allow for faster charging and longer lifespans, making them more desirable for use in electric vehicles.

Despite their seemingly unlimited potential, solid-state lithium metal batteries still have major problems when used in certain real-world conditions. The batteries have been noted for their inability to last long when charged or discharged quickly or when storing large amounts of energy.

In a recent study first published in Nature, researchers from Tsinghua University's Shenzhen International Graduate School and Tianjin University developed a new, flexible layer that can more effectively adapt to volume changes that occur during battery cycling, preventing it from cracking.

"The fundamental cause is the brittle nature of the solid-electrolyte interphase with sluggish lithium-ion transport and the resulting lithium dendrites and severe side reactions," the study reads.

The development of the ductile solid electrolyte interphase for solid-state batteries can provide a significant improvement over traditional brittle SEI layers. This can enable longer life cycles and higher energy densities for solid-state batteries, especially at high current densities and low temperatures.

According to the researchers, with the more flexible SEI, the battery could run for over 4,500 hours at high current levels. Over the course of the tests, researchers noted that the battery still worked for 7,000 hours at freezing temperatures, or around minus-30 degrees Celsius (minus-22 degrees Fahrenheit).

"Here we report a ductile inorganic-rich SEI that retains its structural integrity while allowing easy ion diffusion at high current densities and areal capacities," added the researchers.

While the mass production of the flexible SEI layer for solid-state lithium metal batteries could still be a ways away, its development reinforces the importance of continual research in battery technology. As EVs are able to travel further on a single charge than ever before, more drivers may be willing to make the switch from gas-powered vehicles. This can help reduce our reliance on planet-heating dirty energy sources and promote a cooler future.

