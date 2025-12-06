Scientists develop game-changing technology that could revolutionize electric vehicles: 'Will pave the way'

The technology is being pursued through two major initiatives.

Scientists in Germany may have just cracked one of the biggest challenges in electric vehicle innovation, according to Interesting Engineering — and the breakthrough could usher in a new era of lighter, safer, and far more powerful EV batteries.

A research team at the Fraunhofer Institute for Material and Beam Technology in Dresden has unveiled a next-generation solid-state lithium-sulfur (Li-S) battery, a design long considered one of the most promising — yet most elusive — contenders to replace today's lithium-ion systems. If successful, this tech could dramatically increase driving range while lowering costs and cutting pollution from gasoline-powered cars.

The technology is being pursued through two major initiatives: AnSiLiS, funded by Germany's Federal Ministry of Research, Technology, and Space, and TALISSMAN, supported by the EU's Horizon Europe program. Together, they're working to solve the biggest scientific obstacle that has held Li-S batteries back: stabilizing the battery chemistry to prevent performance loss over time.

Li-S batteries have always had eye-popping potential — they can theoretically reach double the energy density of lithium-ion batteries while using sulfur, an abundant and inexpensive material. But the liquid electrolytes typically used in these designs tend to form unstable byproducts called polysulfides, causing rapid degradation.

The Fraunhofer team's solution? Replace most of the liquid electrolyte with solid materials, creating a safer, more stable, and more energy-dense battery.

Early lab results are impressive: Researchers have already surpassed 600 watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg) in specific energy density, far above the levels of most EV batteries today. The team's goal for commercial versions is around 550 Wh/kg at costs below $86 per kWh — a combination that would dramatically reduce the cost of EV ownership and make longer-range models more accessible to everyday drivers.

This battery could also simplify daily life: Lighter vehicles use less energy, charge faster, and place less strain on the grid. And because EVs produce zero tailpipe pollution, improvements like this directly support cleaner air, lower urban pollution levels, and healthier communities.

The team behind the research explained, "The combination of optimized materials, in-depth analysis, and process-driven development will pave the way for lithium-sulfur batteries in applications where conventional technologies reach their limits."

The researchers built the new cells using Fraunhofer's DRYtraec manufacturing method — a solvent-free coating technology that reduces production energy use by up to 30% and significantly cuts CO2 emissions. Even better, the process is compatible with existing lithium-ion production lines, paving the way for faster adoption by automakers.

According to project leaders, this new battery platform could eventually power electric cars, drones, aircraft, and portable devices. Full prototypes are expected in the coming years — and if the technology scales as hoped, it may help reshape the future of mobility while giving drivers cleaner, safer, and more affordable options on the road.

