New study makes shocking revelation about common EV sentiment: 'The data confirms [it]'

A new study reveals fears around the degradation of EV batteries over time are overblown.

Geotab, a fleet management company, analyzed data from 22,700 electric vehicles across 21 models to assess battery energy degradation. They concluded their analysis with a takeaway that should hearten EV drivers everywhere.

"The data confirms that modern EV batteries remain robust and are expected to last beyond a typical vehicle's service life," Charlotte Argue, senior manager of Sustainable Mobility, wrote in a summary.

The study found that an EV typically retains about 82% of its battery health after eight years. The news is actually better when you consider that vans and multipurpose vehicles skew that average. They degrade at a 2.7% annual rate, while light cars do so at a 2% rate.

There are a number of things that can cause batteries to degrade faster. Probably the most obvious one is that the more you use your battery, the quicker it'll degrade. Still, you have to weigh this against the fuel and maintenance savings that EVs offer over gas-powered vehicles.

Frequent fast charging does hasten battery degradation, so if you have time to slow charge, it's a good idea to do so to preserve your battery. The study found that cars that did fast charge for fewer than 1 in 8 charges degraded just 1.5% per year.

High temperatures are another factor, with more exposure to extreme heat contributing to degradation. There wasn't enough data to assess how frigid weather impacted things.

One factor that the researchers said was not that significant was the idea that drivers should keep their EVs charged at 20-80%. Geotab found instead that unless an EV is at those extreme levels more than 80% of the time, there is only a moderate impact on battery health.

Top Gear contextualized the results, and its analysis painted an even rosier picture for the typical EV driver.

"An average mileage car, charged mostly at home, would likely be at a solid 90% capacity after 10 years," author Paul Horrell wrote.

That is great news for those considering an EV but having pause over the worst sentiments around battery health. As range anxiety eases with better batteries and more public charging options, this is another reason to feel confident in getting an EV.

