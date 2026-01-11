EV owner reveals major change just 1 year after purchase: 'Is it just me?'

One of the most common conversations around electric vehicles has always been about their ranges. Could they be taken on road trips?

In 2025, the answer is yes.

One EV owner noticed the quieting of this conversation and asked the r/electricvehicles subreddit if others had noticed it as well.

"Last year, as a new owner scouring Reddit for tips, I saw numerous posts about charging headaches during holiday travel," the OP posted. "Fast-forward to this year, and I've seen nothing yet. In my own experience, the increase in fast chargers up and down I-95 in the past year has completely eliminated range anxiety for me, even with winter coming and the decreased mileage that comes with it. I recently completed an 800-mile round trip (Long Island to Richmond) with zero wait at chargers.

"Is it just me, or do others feel we are turning the corner on charging for long roadtrips?"

EV ranges have become more competitive as more brands have entered the market. While affordable EVs average around 250 miles per charge, pricier models can have ranges of over 400 miles. Regardless of the maker, Reddit users have shown great satisfaction with their purchases, from Hummers to Teslas.

There are many benefits to owning an EV, and they go far beyond eliminating gas bills. EV owners can occasionally access free chargers in public parking lots and premium spaces. EVs also don't contribute to air or noise pollution, which reduces drivers' carbon footprints, as the average American's car contributes to the atmosphere 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Fellow Redditors also noticed the trend and pointed to a key move by Tesla.

"I would have never jumped out of the Tesla ecosystem five years ago. My wife's experience with her Silverado EV has been surprisingly positive considering how bad things were with non-Tesla chargers," one commenter posted.

"Tesla also opened up their Superchargers to other EVs this past year, so that provides 2-3x more chargers for non-Tesla EVs," another shared.

