CEO makes big bet that new SUV will become the next Tesla: 'Literally no automaker … has been able to pull that off'

Amid market uncertainty across nearly every sector from food to energy, electric vehicle manufacturers have contended with additional challenges, such as the abrupt discontinuation of a popular federal tax credit for EV buyers, which became effective Sept. 30.

Tesla is arguably the most prominent among EV manufacturers, though the brand has experienced volatility and sales slumps in 2025 following CEO Elon Musk's involvement in politics.

As Tesla struggles to right its ship and force Musk to focus on the brand, a Forbes profile of competitor Rivian's ascendancy served as a stark study in contrasts.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, as the outlet observed, deviates "sharply from Musk in style and public image." Where Musk is flamboyant and impulsive, Scaringe is a "polite executive," father to three sons, and an outdoorsy vegan.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

The approach of the long-anticipated Rivian R2 in 2026 is another revealing side-by-side comparison with Tesla; the model is considered a direct competitor with Tesla's Model Y.

When Tesla's robotaxis finally debuted in Austin this summer after years of hype, it was to widespread consumer skepticism and on a limited basis. The rollout was fraught with missteps and preceded by months of speculation that the development would never materialize.

On the surface, consumers could be forgiven for viewing the yearslong approach of the R2 SUV through the same cautious lens. However, both the window for the R2 release and its price point have stayed consistent for years, hinting at a far more orderly internal process.

On Oct. 15, Car and Driver reported that the average price for a new car sold in September was $50,080, an all-time high. However, as projected in 2024, the R2 is expected to retail for just $45,000.

Despite tailwinds such as the discontinuation of the federal EV tax credit, Scaringe is optimistic about the future of the R2. Specifically, he asserted that it had the potential to be a game-changer, encouraging drivers to make their next car an EV.

"I'm very, very biased, but I think R2 is going to drive a step-change in overall EV adoption. Not too different from what happened with Tesla," Scaringe said.

div style="height:15px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer">