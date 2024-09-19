New technology set to revolutionize solar power forecasting with mind-blowing precision: 'Pivotal moment'

"To not only contribute to the ambitions of the EU Green Deal, but to decrease Europe's dependencies on imported fossil fuels and shield against geo-political disruptions."

European space technologies could give solar power forecasting a major boost, and RESPONDENT, a Horizon Europe project, will show exactly how in an upcoming pilot demonstration in Athens, Greece.

According to a news release about the project, its mission is to help accelerate the clean energy transition throughout Europe by leveraging the power of AI and space-based technologies to better predict solar power output.

The more renewable energy sources (RES) are added to Europe's electrical grid, the faster this transition can happen, which will aid in lowering air pollution and cooling the planet. Thankfully, cutting-edge technologies and unprecedented growth in renewable energy projects are already paving the way to a greener future.

On Oct. 15, the RESPONDENT project partners will demonstrate how one such advanced technology — AI and machine learning algorithms — can improve solar forecasting. The demo is set to take place at project partner Kiefer's 53,000-square-foot solar park in Artemida, located in central Athens.

As Renewable Energy Magazine reported, project leader FINT's (Future Intelligence) smart weather stations installed throughout the park will feed real-time weather information to the AI forecasting algorithm. The AI will then use this data to fine-tune its solar power generation forecasts in various types of weather.

Also integral to the project's success is the Copernicus EO Climate and Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), which will provide critical atmospheric and climate data to help refine the forecasting models.

As the news release stated, by utilizing these technologies, the RESPONDENT team hopes to glean important insights that will take solar energy forecasting to the next level.

"This pilot demonstration is undoubtedly a pivotal moment for RESPONDENT, representing the culmination of all of our hard work up to this point," project coordinator Effie Makri said in the press release.

"It allows us to showcase the cutting-edge technology we've developed and its potential to demonstrate the capabilities of European space technologies to not only contribute to the ambitions of the EU Green Deal, but to decrease Europe's dependencies on imported fossil fuels and shield against geo-political disruptions," they continued.

According to the RESPONDENT team, "stakeholders, industry leaders, media representatives, and all interested parties" are invited to attend the project's first pilot demo. If you'd like to participate, you can register on the website.

The team said on its blog, "The RESPONDENT first pilot demonstration is not just an event; it is a pivotal moment in the journey towards a sustainable energy future."

From companies building solar farms with robots to giant vertical rooftop solar systems, it seems nothing is impossible when it comes to solar innovations. Scientists are also making many breakthroughs, such as thin, printable solar cells that can be put on buildings, cars, and clothing and stretchable panels that may power wearables in the future.

As more solar power comes online and forecasting methods continue to improve, it will expand access to cheap, clean energy and contribute to better air quality — a win-win for people and the planet.

