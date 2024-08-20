5 solar innovations that have a bright future

01. "Defect pacifying"

Solar panels could be two to four times cheaper in the future, thanks to a recent discovery at the University of Michigan. A mineral called perovskite has incredible light absorption qualities and is relatively inexpensive — perfect for solar panel use.

In its natural state, perovskite degrades very quickly, so researchers have attempted to find ways to make it more durable and longer-lasting. In their research, they found that "defect pacifying" (adding various molecules to the perovskite cells) affects its hardiness and can make it more stable.

