Researchers propose building US-Caribbean 'super grid' to offset solar energy losses during tropical storms: 'Need to consider the normal trajectory of hurricanes'

A new model developed by researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory could help keep the lights on even when hurricanes darken the skies, according to Tech Xplore.

This breakthrough enables better predictions of how much solar energy output drops during tropical storms, empowering utilities to compensate for those dips.

When storm clouds block the sun, solar panels can lose a significant portion of their electricity generation, as Solar Alliance has detailed. For hurricane-prone regions shifting to renewable energy like the Caribbean islands, that's a big problem. Power disruptions disproportionately impact underserved island residents who can't easily evacuate.

The researchers explored linking island electric grids with undersea cables to form "super grids." Sharing solar energy across a broad network could maintain steadier power flow when parts of the grid are shaded by storms.

After running simulations, the team analyzed different grid configurations to determine which approach would maximize power availability. The winning combo? Connecting the U.S. and Caribbean grids. Linking the Caribbean islands alone proved the least effective since hurricane paths often align with the island chain.

Lead researcher Rodney Itiki started investigating these "super grids" after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, causing the longest blackout in U.S. history. Some residents went nearly a year without power, per the information provided by Tech Xplore.

"I don't think people are planning photovoltaic [solar] plants while taking hurricane shading into account," Itiki said. "Utilities are choosing locations with the maximum sun exposure, but they also need to consider the normal trajectory of hurricanes. If all the plants are concentrated in Florida, and a hurricane hits there, it will create a maximum power valley."

His model offers a vital tool for strategically placing solar farms and transmission lines to minimize storm disruptions.

While studies are still needed on the costs and eco-impacts of undersea power cables, this research illuminates how we can build a more resilient, clean energy future. Being able to predict solar generation dips empowers utilities to prepare backup power sources like batteries.

Every block of preparation builds toward a brighter tomorrow. As the Caribbean aims to ditch expensive, polluting power sources, this innovative model could prove key to keeping the sunshine's power flowing to those who need it most. That's a win-win for people and the planet we share.

