New report reveals dangerous US policy change that could threaten children's health: 'Allowing infants in the womb ... to be damaged'

Internal sources at the Environmental Protection Agency have stated the Trump administration is canceling funds for grants analyzing the health impacts of forever chemicals on children.

According to a report from The New York Times, cancellations are impacting pending and active grants, affecting tens of millions of dollars dedicated to toxic chemical research.

What's happening?

The New York Times reviewed an email sent by Dan Coogan, the EPA's deputy assistant administrator, which revealed the funding cancellations.

In the email, it was made apparent that staff were being instructed to eliminate funding for different grants, including the Science to Achieve Results (STAR) program and the People, Prosperity and the Planet (P3) program.

While the email highlighted clear action steps to stop pending and active funds for certain grants, the EPA's press office responded by saying the grants were not canceled and that "the agency's review is ongoing," per the Times.

Many of the pending and active grants targeted for cuts serve essential roles in understanding the health impact of toxic forever chemicals on children in rural America. Projects in these areas were looking at the effects of pesticide exposure and other agricultural pollution on young people.

Other projects facing cancellations included research on "preventing forever chemicals from contaminating the food supply," added the Times.

Why are the grant cuts concerning?

The grant cuts remove funds for key research surrounding public health and the environment. Without the research-backed evidence proving the health risks associated with harmful substances, it's more difficult for policymakers to make necessary reforms.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), known as "forever chemicals," have been linked to numerous health complications, including cancer, fertility issues, and epigenetic modifications.

However, more research needs to be done in order to understand the impact of these chemicals and how we can prevent them from endangering communities and the surrounding environment.

By cutting these grants, "an administration that claims to be anti-abortion is allowing infants in the womb, and young children, to be damaged by increased levels of toxic chemicals in the environment," Dr. Philip J. Landrigan, a pediatrician and director of the Program for Global Public Health at Boston College, told the Times.

What's being done about the grant cuts?

Nonprofits and activists are speaking out against the grant cuts. According to the Times, nonprofit organizations that were set to receive funds that have been canceled have called the move "illegal."

Meanwhile, avoiding non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, and plastic can help limit exposure to harmful PFAS.

