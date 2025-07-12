Expert debunks widespread myth about electric vehicle batteries: 'Let's put it into perspective'

"The numbers show that moving away from fossil fuels is essential for a cleaner future."

A popular TikTok video is attempting to set the record straight, once and for all: The mining necessary to create electric vehicle batteries is still better for the environment than other processes for dirty energy.

In the video, shared by Mobula Ray EV (@mobula.ray.ev), a speaker debunks a common myth among EV critics: That the cars aren't actually good for the environment because mining for battery materials creates pollution.

"Let's put it into perspective," he says.

The speaker notes that, over the next 30 years, the pollution released while producing green-energy equipment such as EV batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines is expected to total roughly 35 billion tons — which is less than the pollution caused by burning dirty fuels in just one year.

"While mining for batteries isn't perfect, the numbers show that moving away from fossil fuels is essential for a cleaner future," he says. "It's time to drive the change."

Mining is a necessity for EV batteries because of their reliance on lithium. Lithium-ion batteries can store large amounts of energy in a relatively small space, are rechargeable, and hold up amazingly well even after thousands of uses.

Although lithium extraction process does create pollution, the overall carbon footprint of electric vehicles is far less when compared to gas-powered cars.

An MIT study found that, over its lifetime, a gas-powered car will create an average of 350 grams of carbon air pollution for every mile it's driven. In comparison to an EV that recharges its battery on a typical power grid, that number was 200. If that battery is recharged using cleaner energy sources, such as rooftop solar panels, that number drops even more.

One TikTok commenter said that anyone defending dirty fuels is likely to be "on the wrong side of history."

Others pointed out that while EVs are already much cleaner than gas-powered cars, they're still relatively new by automotive standards — and as researchers find new ways to recycle batteries and improve upon their technology, it's likely that they'll become even more eco-friendly.

"And we are still finding better ways and ramping up production of new battery technology that will be better and less harmful to create," one wrote.

