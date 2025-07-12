  • Tech Tech

Expert debunks widespread myth about electric vehicle batteries: 'Let's put it into perspective'

"The numbers show that moving away from fossil fuels is essential for a cleaner future."

by Robert Crow
"The numbers show that moving away from fossil fuels is essential for a cleaner future."

Photo Credit: TikTok

A popular TikTok video is attempting to set the record straight, once and for all: The mining necessary to create electric vehicle batteries is still better for the environment than other processes for dirty energy.

In the video, shared by Mobula Ray EV (@mobula.ray.ev), a speaker debunks a common myth among EV critics: That the cars aren't actually good for the environment because mining for battery materials creates pollution.

@mobula.ray.ev EV Myth Busting #11 - Mining materials for EV batteries is environmentally bad #evs #evcharging #evchargers #climatechange #climateactions #sustainability #sustainabilitytiktok ♬ original sound - Mobula Ray EV

"Let's put it into perspective," he says.

The speaker notes that, over the next 30 years, the pollution released while producing green-energy equipment such as EV batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines is expected to total roughly 35 billion tons — which is less than the pollution caused by burning dirty fuels in just one year.

"While mining for batteries isn't perfect, the numbers show that moving away from fossil fuels is essential for a cleaner future," he says. "It's time to drive the change."

Mining is a necessity for EV batteries because of their reliance on lithium. Lithium-ion batteries can store large amounts of energy in a relatively small space, are rechargeable, and hold up amazingly well even after thousands of uses.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

Although lithium extraction process does create pollution, the overall carbon footprint of electric vehicles is far less when compared to gas-powered cars.

An MIT study found that, over its lifetime, a gas-powered car will create an average of 350 grams of carbon air pollution for every mile it's driven. In comparison to an EV that recharges its battery on a typical power grid, that number was 200. If that battery is recharged using cleaner energy sources, such as rooftop solar panels, that number drops even more.

One TikTok commenter said that anyone defending dirty fuels is likely to be "on the wrong side of history." 

Others pointed out that while EVs are already much cleaner than gas-powered cars, they're still relatively new by automotive standards — and as researchers find new ways to recycle batteries and improve upon their technology, it's likely that they'll become even more eco-friendly.

"And we are still finding better ways and ramping up production of new battery technology that will be better and less harmful to create," one wrote.

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x