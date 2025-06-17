Car expert dismantles popular EV myth after showcasing 'ex-Uber Tesla' with 180,000 miles: 'What is the real-world range?'

They're common questions when it comes to electric vehicles — questions that automotive journalist Vicky Parrott was curious about herself when she bought a heavily-used, high-mileage model.

"What is the actual, usable battery capacity still remaining on this car?" Parrott asked. "And what is the real-world range?"

In a YouTube video posted by CarGurus UK and covered by InsideEVs, Parrott shares some impressive answers about the so-called "ex-Uber Tesla."

The car in question was a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long-Range All-Wheel Drive that had been driven extensively for ride-sharing platforms. When Parrott got the car, it already had more than 170,000 miles on it, and in just a few months, she pushed it over 180,000.

Before reaching that milestone, however, she had the battery checked and found that it still had 90% of its capacity, even after nearly 1,000 charging cycles.

"I think that's really pretty impressive," Parrott said.

Finding out that EV batteries can last longer than previously thought and still perform at high levels could help more people make the switch away from gas-powered vehicles. It could also help current owners sell their cars when they're ready to upgrade.

EV sales continue to increase around the world, with used EVs a particularly hot commodity. A report from Recurrent found that used EV sales increased by nearly 63% from the first quarter of 2023 to 2024.

Current EV owners can monitor battery health by using Recurrent's free service, which collects data that can later be shared with potential buyers, giving them more transparency and confidence when purchasing a used EV. The company also connects would-be EV sellers with a network of buyers and has helped sellers make an extra $1,400 on average.

For EV owners thinking about how to make battery usage as easy and inexpensive as possible, charging can be simpler and more cost-effective when done at home as opposed to at a public station. Home charging can be further improved by drawing on residential solar power, further reducing climate impacts and potentially bringing energy costs down to nearly nothing.

