New research makes promising discovery about the longevity of EV batteries — here's what you need to know

Geotab, a world leader in connected transportation solutions, analyzed 10,000 electric vehicles and found that their batteries can last over 20 years.

By performing simple maintenance tasks, drivers can effectively extend the life of their EV batteries, research shows.

Geotab reported that EV battery performance has improved significantly over the past five years. Researchers found that EV batteries degraded at an average rate of 1.8% annually in 2024, compared with 2.3% in 2019.

The company's EV battery analysis revealed that most modern EV batteries last 15 to 20 years under moderate conditions. However, Level 2 charging helps preserve battery life, as frequent DC fast charging accelerates degradation, especially in extremely hot climates.

Geotab recommended that drivers maintain a charge between 20% and 80%, limit fast charging, and minimize extreme temperature exposure to extend EV battery life.

This new data from Geotab stands out because it supports the transition to clean energy driving. It helps ease anxiety among new EV owners and provides practical tips for maximizing your EV investment by making the batteries last longer.

"High vehicle use does not negatively impact EV battery life, so you can reduce the total cost of ownership by increasing road hours," according to a Geotab blog post. "In fact, keeping EVs in regular operation can promote optimal battery health by maintaining steady charge cycles and preventing prolonged inactivity, which can lead to reduced efficiency."

Owning an EV is one of the best ways to limit air pollution and save money on gas and maintenance costs.

You can save even more on EV ownership by charging at home with solar panels instead of paying for public charging stations. EnergySage helps EV drivers get expert, unbiased support to find prescreened local installers where they live.

As the used EV market rapidly expands worldwide, it might make sense to sell your EV while the battery is still in great condition. Recurrent connects sellers with a network of dealers to monitor EV battery health for free.

This service helps EV sellers make an average of $1,400 more, which they can use to buy a new EV with the latest battery technology and another 20-plus years of longevity.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



