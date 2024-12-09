This major U.S. lake will soon get an unbelievably high-tech ferry that glides across water — here's what you need to know

Lake Tahoe is one the United States' top outdoor destinations, which also means traffic from cars and the pollution that comes with them. Now, a European company has a high-tech electric solution to transport tourists across those famous crystal-clear blue waters while eliminating pollution and improving travel times.

Candela, a Swedish electric boat maker, is introducing an electric ferry for north-south access across the lake, per Electrek. The company is known for its C-8 boats, which use computer-controlled hydrofoils to lift the boats about three feet above the water, meaning just 1% of the vessel encounters water resistance, resulting in better energy use compared to other boats. That also means there's limited wake disturbance in the water and limited engine noise to disturb the surrounding area.

The P-12 will be the company's first electric ferry, powered by fast-charging electric batteries that are lighter and more cost-effective, allowing it to reach a top speed of 30 mph, the fastest electric ferry on the market.

The ferry's planned route, operated by FlyTahoe, will offer a 30-minute ride across the lake, cutting the average travel time in half in the summer and more in the winter, as it can take up to two hours to drive around the snowy roads to access skit resorts dotted around the lake.

Over 15 million people visit Lake Tahoe year round, meaning a lot of cars on the road near the lake's striking waters and beloved landscape. "This is solving a critical transportation problem around the entire Tahoe basin," FlyTahoe founder and CEO Ryan Meinzer told the Los Angeles Times. He added the ferry could be in operation by late 2025 or early 2026.

Electric ferries eliminate pollution from traditional gas-powered boats, and in the case of Lake Tahoe will eliminate pollution from the thousands of cars driving around the lake. Transportation makes up about 28% of the U.S.' polluting gases, per the Environmental Protection Agency, adding to worries about the warming planet as well as air quality impacts from pollution.

As Meinzer said: "It's ironic that while millions, myself included, drive around Lake Tahoe to admire its beauty, the road sediment we generate contributes to the largest threat to the lake's famous cobalt-blue clarity. Our service will provide a faster transport than cars or buses while keeping Tahoe blue."

