US firm unveils high-tech battery that charges 90% in 15 minutes — here's how it could revolutionize electric cars

Battery cells with a lightning-quick charge time are on their way to a consortium of experts for validation.

It's part of the latest news from Fremont, California's Amprius, the developer of a breakthrough silicon anode that is delivering what the company reports as top-notch results.

Amprius bills the SiMaxx A-Sample EV Cells as able to provide a 90% charge in 15 minutes. It's a range-anxiety-crushing mark about to be vetted by the United States Advanced Battery Consortium, a group of researchers from universities, the government, and the private sector tasked with developing and commercializing "electrochemical energy storage," according to the group's website.

Amprius made headlines last year with its silicon nanowire anode tech, supporting batteries that were touted as providing an 80% charge in six minutes and had the ability to operate in a wide temperature range with a high storage capacity and energy delivery ability.









When batteries operate, ions move between the anode and cathode through a substance called electrolyte. The components are often made of expensive metals subject to foreign supply chains, including graphite anodes. Silicon is the second-most common element in Earth's crust, making it an easier-to-harvest and cheaper material. Potassium and other less expensive elements are being studied by experts elsewhere as battery part alternatives as well.

Amprius' cell testing has already shown great results, exceeding consortium targets. The 90% charge in 15 minutes beats expectations by 10 percentage points, per Amprius.

Interesting Engineering has reported that the cells have also passed the crucial nail-penetration test, meant to induce a short circuit. It's part of typical battery cell analysis to gauge fire safety.

Amprius cells are also intended to power electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOLs, thanks in part to silicon's ability to store 10 times the lithium as graphite, according to the company.

"We believe our batteries are well-positioned to support all electric mobility markets," Amprius CEO Kang Sun said in a news release.

The project was awarded a $3 million contract from the consortium in 2022 to develop the silicon nanowire anodes. By delivering the product for testing, Amprius said in the news release that it has hit the "final milestone" for the work order. The low-cost, fast-charging product "paves the way for additional sampling and evaluation by automotive manufacturers," per the news release.

It's exciting news for an already growing electric vehicle sector. Cox Automotive reports that U.S. EV sales grew 11% in the third quarter compared to the prior year, with 346,309 vehicles sold. Tax breaks worth up to $7,500 and gas and maintenance cost savings of up to about $1,500 a year remain solid reasons to switch from a gas-guzzling ride.

What's more, each EV that replaces a fossil-burning car prevents thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution a year, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Vehicle exhaust not only contributes to planet overheating, but it also impacts human lung health, as noted by the American Lung Association.

At Amprius, officials are confident their silicon anodes will play a role in powering future cleaner tech.

"With their superior energy and power performance, fast charging, wide operating temperature range, and safety features, Amprius is continuing to transform the EV sector and other electric mobility segments as we scale toward high-volume manufacturing," Sun said in the news release.

