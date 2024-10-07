Revolutionary all-electric hydrofoil boat just shattered major world record: 'Outperform fossil-fueled vessels in every way'

"Flying over the Åland Sea in total silence and without slamming was absolutely magical."

All-electric hydrofoil boats are becoming increasingly common on the water, likely due to increased efficiency from reduced drag, as they virtually fly above the surface. Still, boat and ferry maker Candela is managing to make waves, at least in the media.

Earlier this year, the company's zero-emission P-12 hydrofoil made headlines, with plans to begin shuttling passengers around Sweden this fall.

Now, as Electrek reported, Candela's C-8 hydrofoil has become the first electric boat to cross the Baltic Sea.

"The aim was to demonstrate that long-distance electric sea travel is not only possible today, but that foiling electric ships and boats outperform fossil-fueled vessels in every way," said Candela CEO and founder Gustav Hasselskog, per the report.

Computer-controlled hydrofoils lift the boat around three feet out of the water, leaving just 1% of the vessel to encounter water resistance, according to the Electrek report. The company states that the design cuts energy use by 80% compared to other boats, giving them more range and speed capabilities.

As the C-8 glides across the water, it leaves essentially no wake, and since it's electric, there's also no engine noise to disturb your cruise. A 69-kilowatt-hour Polestar battery powers the vessel, giving it a top speed of about 27 knots (about 31 miles per hour) and a range of approximately 65 miles on a charge.

The ship crossed the Baltic Sea on a round trip from Sweden to Finland and back, which covered around 172 miles, as the Electrek report noted. It made three charging stops over the course of the trip, leveraging its DC fast-charging capabilities.

Its first charging stop was in Kapellskär, followed by a landing at Mariehamn — the capital of the Åland Islands, an autonomous region in Finland. The Candela team then followed the same route on its return to Sweden.

"The disadvantage of electric boats has been their short range, due to traditional boat hulls consuming so much energy. With our hydrofoil technology, we combine high speed and range, but you get so many other benefits. Flying over the Åland Sea in total silence and without slamming was absolutely magical," Hasselskog added.

Aside from being an environmentally friendly zero-emission craft, there's a monetary benefit. As the report detailed, a gas-fueled vessel trailed the team to document the trip, spending nearly 750€ (more than $800) on fuel stops. The C-8 hydrofoil's charging total would have been around $55 if the harbors had bothered to charge them for electricity.

"We actually had range anxiety, but not for the Candela. The irony is that the photographer's gasoline-powered chase boat had to refuel six times during the trip, while we only charged three times," Hasselskog explained.

The use of more eco-friendly battery-powered vessels is growing, but there are also more sustainable marine fuel options available. These can help reduce the carbon pollution from the maritime industry, which burns through an estimated 105 billion gallons annually across the globe, per the U.S. Department of Energy.

