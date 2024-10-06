Health department reports county's first case of concerning mosquito-borne illness this year: 'About 1 in about 150 will get seriously ill'

The issue might seem out of your control, but even making small changes can make a big difference.

A New York county's first reported human case of a specific mosquito-borne illness in 2024 has its health department warning residents to take appropriate action.

What's happening?

On Sept. 1, an unnamed person in Clinton County experienced symptoms associated with a mosquito-related illness, according to WAMC Northeast Public Radio. After being hospitalized, they were determined to have contracted West Nile virus from the bite of a mosquito.

Although the person was able to recover, the first case of the year prompted physicians to remind people of the dangers this illness can bring.

While Dr. Keith Collins noted that around eight in 10 people will be asymptomatic, signs of the illness include muscle aches, joint pains, headache, and nausea.

"About 1 in about 150 will get seriously ill with either meningitis, which is an infection surrounding the brain and spinal cord," Collins told WAMC Northeast Public Radio, referring to viral meningitis — which is serious but typically not life-threatening in the way bacterial meningitis is. "... But then there's another group that will get infection of the brain itself called encephalitis. That has about a 10 percent mortality."

Collins added that the disease could also lead to spinal cord infection that "causes a condition very similar to polio where people can become paralyzed," although that's the least common scenario.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why are mosquito-borne illnesses concerning?

Aside from the health issues these viruses can cause, there is additional concern because the rise of global temperatures is making these illnesses increasingly common in areas where they previously were a rare occurrence.

Mosquitoes thrive in conditions around 80 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Central Mass. Mosquito Control Project. With temperatures reaching this level in expanded areas because of human-caused global heating — or else maintaining that level for longer periods — mosquitoes have a greater opportunity to survive and breed, increasing the likelihood of the spread of illnesses like West Nile virus, Zika, and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

What can be done about mosquito-borne illnesses?

As Dr. Collins noted, wearing clothing that covers the skin and using DEET mosquito repellents can reduce the likelihood of being bitten.

🗣️ Do you worry about getting diseases from bug bites?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

On a larger scale, we need to reduce rapidly rising global temperatures by decreasing the amount of planet-warming pollution we produce.

Look at your lifestyle and determine the changes you could make to decrease your personal polluting output. Could you take public transport to work instead of driving your car? Could you access government incentives and install solar panels at your home? When you go to the grocery store, could you pick up the items that come in less plastic packaging?

The issue of mosquito-borne illnesses might seem out of your control, but even making small changes — especially if you encourage others to do the same — can make a big difference.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.