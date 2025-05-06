New AI breakthrough tackles massive recycling bottleneck with surprising precision: 'This is not just waste'

"There are more and more devices, they are getting smaller."

Technology has become woven into the fabric of our lives at every turn, but it also results in millions of tons of electronic waste each year.

At Germany's Electrocycling GmbH, one of the largest e-waste recycling facilities in Europe, employees are now joined by AI-powered robots to help in properly handling these e-waste materials and recovering valuable resources, according to a European Commission report shared by TechXplore.

The location is filled with machines to help deal with the over 88,000 tons of e-waste processed each year, but more than half of the employees have still been tasked with manually preparing items by sorting through them and removing batteries.

"There are more and more devices, they are getting smaller, and they all contain lithium batteries, some of which are permanently installed, soldered, or glued in place," said Hannes Fröhlich, Electrocycling's managing director.

Those batteries are a fire hazard and one of the major challenges in the sector. In order to have robots handle some of these more tedious recycling tasks, they would need to be frequently updated to keep up with changing designs, which takes time and raises costs.

To address this, an international team of researchers in an EU-funded initiative called ReconCycle developed a process where robots can reconfigure themselves to accommodate the variable nature of e-waste.

Specifically, they're trained to remove batteries from smoke detectors and radiator heat meters, products that are regularly replaced and end up in the waste stream, the report shared.

Utilizing complex AI-driven software, the system can automatically adapt itself to various tasks, and with soft, human-like hands, it can manipulate materials with great precision.

It must be noted, however, that these data-intensive processes can also be a draw on energy resources and water supplies used to power and cool data centers where they're centralized.

E-waste is of growing concern, as detailed in the global e-waste monitor report from 2024. Around 62 million tons of it were generated in 2022, and projections estimate a rise of 32% to 90 million tons by 2030. Less than 23% of that waste was reported as properly recycled or collected in 2022, which leaves $62 billion in resources rotting in landfills, polluting the environment.

"People need to understand that this is not just waste, but also raw materials that need to be recycled and kept in circulation, both for economic efficiency and a reduction of CO2 [emissions]," said Fröhlich.

Electrocycling has managed to recover around 80% of the e-waste as raw materials, such as iron, zinc, gold, silver, and palladium, totaling around 35 materials.

These materials can be re-entered into the manufacturing environment, reducing the need for mining, and creating a more circular economy to help mitigate the problem. Adding adaptable robots to the workforce can also improve the lives of workers by letting them focus on more important and less tedious tasks.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.